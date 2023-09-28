Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Education of 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Education of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Education of 2023. Considering that the first U.S. universities only admitted men, women have certainly made great strides in the field of education. Presently, women have assumed a wide range of prominent roles in the sector, with a notable example being the higher number of women serving as U.S. school principals compared to men. Meanwhile, within the sphere of college leadership, women now occupy close to one-third of the positions of chief executives and comprise 48% of chief academic officers, according to data furnished by CUPA-HR. Perhaps not surprisingly, global data and studies have consistently demonstrated that educational institutions boasting a greater representation of women in governance exhibit notable improvements in areas such as student knowledge acquisition and the narrowing of the gender-based learning gap.

This award highlights the accomplishments of women who are at the helm of diverse educational institutions across the nation. These women leaders come from a broad spectrum of organizations, spanning from small liberal arts colleges to our nation's largest public universities, including Ivy League institutions, and beyond. Their collective efforts are instrumental in guaranteeing that educational establishments maintain their adaptability and responsiveness to the ever-changing demands of society.

Among this year's awardees is Kimberly Gramm. Serving as the Chief Innovation and Entrepreneurship Officer at Tulane University. Under her leadership, Gramm's initiatives have given rise to an impressive 279 startups, attracting an astonishing $470 million in investment capital. Drew Gilpin Faust, another distinguished awardee, has earned accolades not only as an award-winning author but also as the President Emerita of Harvard University. During her tenure, she championed the cause of expanding financial aid to ensure broader access to Harvard College for students from diverse economic backgrounds. Lastly, we are honoring Whitney McNair, the driving force behind Stanford University's Office of Faculty Staff Housing. In her role, McNair skillfully manages an extensive portfolio, overseeing loans exceeding $1.2 billion, more than 1,100 long-term ground lease homes, and a substantial 2,100 rental units.

Priya Singh ( Stanford Health Care), Tamara Carleton (Innovation Leadership Group), Lisa Freeman (Northern Illinois University), Dorota Grejner-Brzezinska (The Ohio State University), Nadya Bliss (Arizona State University), Soncia Reagins-Lilly (The University of Texas at Austin), Robbie Melton (Tennessee State University), Dr. Sylvia Wilson-Thomas (University of South Florida), Paola Hidalgo (Arizona State University), Shanita Williams (Southern New Hampshire University), Missy Penland (Clemson University), Dulce Vasquez (Arizona State University), Dr. Taffye Benson Clayton (Auburn University), Whitney McNair (Stanford University), Adanna Johnson (Georgetown University), Dr. Jamillah Moore (San Francisco State University), Christine Schiwietz (Georgetown University), Coreen Petti (University of San Diego), Lori Baker (Belmont University), Lambrini Lukidis (Columbia College Chicago), Aurelia Williams (Norfolk State University), Linda Thompson (Robin), Wendy Weinberger (Illuminos Academic Coaching & Tutoring), Katherine Bergeron (Connecticut College), Nwando Achebe (Michigan State University), Suahil Housholder (Anderson University), Toni Mooney Smith (Rutgers University - Camden), Vilma Balmaceda (Duke University), Robyn Hannigan (Ursinus College), Becky Spurlock (The University of Texas Permian Basin), Natalie Williams (Ancora Education), Laken Avonne Rapier (University of North Texas System), Jennifer McCarthy (Seton Hall University), Dahlia Tett (Northern Virginia Community College), Max Lu (InGenius Prep), Krista Campbell (Hamilton College), and many others.

