Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance for 2026. Finance shapes decisions across the global economy, yet women remain underrepresented in senior leadership across the field. The leaders recognized this year carry responsibility for how organizations allocate resources, manage risk, and translate financial information into operating decisions. Their work sits where numbers become direction—informing strategy, safeguarding controls, and supporting long-term planning.

Among this year's honorees is Jacqueline O'Flanagan, Head of Financial Services and Regional Business Lead for the Americas at Microsoft. O'Flanagan has more than 20 years of experience in global sales, management, and information technology and a proven ability to develop and lead high-performing teams that operate in complex environments. She leads Microsoft's financial services industry strategy and execution for the Americas, focused on empowering financial institutions with trusted tools and technology.

We also honor Barbra Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Finance and Global Revenue at Condé Nast. With 25 years of experience in corporate finance, Perlstein is recognized for balancing cost optimization with revenue growth to drive sustainable profitability. A trusted business leader, she has a proven ability to manage complex P&L structures, develop strategies that enhance both top-line expansion and operational efficiencies, and guide organizations through financial transformation.

Finally, we celebrate Ilana Esterrich, Chief Financial Officer at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Esterrich is a dynamic CFO with more than 30 years of experience delivering financial and operational leadership across mission-driven nonprofits, national security organizations, and Fortune 500 companies. She is known for transforming complexity into clarity and brings sharp financial acumen, cross-sector insight, and a steady leadership presence to organizations navigating change, growth, or uncertainty.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance for 2026.

Alyssa Shadinger (Sisense), Pam Kingpetcharat (Per Scholas), Kourtney Corcoran (Signature Brands), Meera Pathmanathan (Lanterra Developments), Cynthia Snooks-Key (US Department of the Interior), Grace Staten (Coastal Wealth), Daniah Robertson (Sodexo), Yvonne Garcia (State Street), Ilana Esterrich (Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Jacqueline O'Flanagan (Microsoft), Sophia Corona (tZERO Group), Tiffani Potesta (Voya Investment Management), Amani Sawaya (CIBC), Chardai Johnson (BMO US), Yvonna Stevens (International Youth Foundation), Adefolake Eke, CFA (Citi), Emilie Golden (BMO), Shilpa Bangera (Gravity Capital), Jen Earyes (Navient), Renee Melville (Infinity Impact Group (IIG), Raquel Favela (Rock Advisory Partners), Jenna Nicholas (LightPost Capital), Anothip Zimmerman (Raymond James), Tammy Mogilski (Wealth Enhancement Group), Sara Asatiani (Morgan Stanley), Jillian Morrow (CrossCountry Consulting), Tonya Griffith (Wells Fargo Advisors), Barbra Perlstein (Condé Nast), María Teresa Calderón De Becerra (PBI International LLC), Yordanka Martin (Ford Credit), Lauren Stenstream (AiGent, Inc.), Elisha González (Truist), Shay Kleinschmidt (FranFund), Tunia Mycyk (Mercer Advisors), Caroline Charter (Oracle), Kim Bright (Hopelab), Karen Menjivar Garcia (RBC), Amanda Zatylny (Altrio), Ana Lucia Lopez (NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises), Joanna G. Burish (Custer Burish Financial Services), Nusrath Khan (Acuity International), Olga Spivak (YCharts), Pascale Petit-Frere (Chubb), Brennan Hendrick (Workday), Cerita Battles (Chase), Liz Smith (AllianceBernstein), Taylor Randol (Northwestern Mutual), Susan Jenull (US Bank), Shannon Nash (Alpha), Olivia Ferris (Capstone Partners), Kate Ferrell Banks (Ferrell Capital), Tracey Stratton (Advisors Excel) and Shaundra Clay (Integra Lifesciences & Just Born, Inc).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/02/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-finance-for-2026/

