Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2023. This carefully selected group of women stands as a testament to their resolute commitment, exceptional proficiency, and transformative contributions to the field of healthcare. Each of these remarkable leaders is redefining the landscape of the field through innovation, compassion, and visionary leadership. From pioneering research that has reshaped medical paradigms to advocacy efforts that have advanced healthcare accessibility, these women have shattered glass ceilings and blazed trails for generations to come. As we celebrate their achievements, we are reminded of the indelible impact that women continue to make in fostering healthier communities worldwide.

Among this year's awardees is Dr. Nicole Cooper, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer & EVP at United Way Worldwide, who oversees their worldwide public policy, strategic partnerships, and social innovation. Awardee Jennifer Lohse, Chief Legal Officer at Aware Recovery Care, has an expansive comprehension of healthcare operations and routinely advises on multi-state and federal matters, including strategy development, M&A and partnership development, operational implementation, and governance. Also awarded is Dawn Rock, SVP & Chief Compliance Officer at Encompass Health Corporation, who heads the development, implementation, and refinement of strategies that ensure ethical conduct, ongoing compliance with laws and regulations, and adherence to internal policies, including the code of conduct, for Encompass Health's workforce of more than 35,000 employees.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2023.

Nicole Cooper (United Way Worldwide), Esezele Payne (Facilities Management Group), Dawn Rock (Encompass Health), Amy Moss (Amedisys), Amy C. Hay (Varian), Soumi Saha (Premier), Kimberly O'Connor-Soule (KVC Health System), Kelly Parsons Kwiatek (Halifax Health), Christina Barrington (Priority Health), Sandra Ogunremi (Monument Health), Chantelle Schenning, PhD, MHA (Invitae Corporation; Chantelle Schenning LLC), Jolie Limon (Valley Children's Healthcare), Laura Tomaino (HealthEdge), Jennifer Lohse (Aware Recovery Care, Inc.), Keisha Greene (Mental Health Cooperative), Laura Gwyn (Perkins&Will), Nicole Vorkapic (Inogen), Maureen Donnellan Habel (Talbert House), Lisa Jansen-King (Impact Advisors), Megan Zimmerman (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Debbie Kirschman (Taft Law), Arianne Roy (Global Health Leaders), Christine Muldoon, MBA (WebMD Health Services), Julie Schubert (Artera), Xochy Hurtado (Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas), Cynde King (PRC), Vanessa Haydon (Revecore), Carrie VanZant (Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Inc.), Kristin Ferge (Capri Communities), Linda Finkel (AVIA), Margot Case (Wondr Health), Merle Griff (SarahCare Adult Day Services), Raji Kumar (Hill Regional Hospital), Morgan Haynes (Tribal Health), Milica McDowell (Physitrack PLC), Carol McKinley (Simpson), Charisse Litchman (BeCareLink), Jenna Hartter (Cubby Beds), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/09/04/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-healthcare-for-2023/

