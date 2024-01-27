Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading the future of healthcare with an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion, Women We Admire is proud to present The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2024. When it comes to serving the health and wellness of local communities and people across the world, it's imperative that healthcare leaders value and embody tolerance, fairness, and open-mindedness. The women leaders in healthcare we honor have accomplished truly astounding feats in the U.S. healthcare system and beyond to ensure that everyone has access to life-saving treatments and quality preventative care and that healthcare facilities have the technology, staff, and resources they need to thrive.

We salute the amazing work of Elissa Charbonneau of Encompass Health. She's an award-winning Chief Medical Officer, recognized three times in a row as one of Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for her influential work. Also awarded is Esezele Payne, Vice President at Atrium Health, who excels at uncovering cost-saving opportunities without sacrificing service quality. Lastly, we highlight Amy Moss, who serves as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Hospice at Amedisys. As a triple-boarded physician in internal medicine, geriatric medicine, and hospice and palliative medicine, she provides innovative models of care for patients in need of home care

Please join us in celebrating The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2024.

Nicole Cooper (United Way Worldwide), Elizabeth Ransom (Providence, Central Division), Esezele Payne (Atrium Health), Elissa Charbonneau (Encompass Health), Sangeeta Bhorade (Natera), Trudi Trysla (Fairview Health Services), Denise Juliano (Premier), Amy Moss (Amedisys), Soumi Saha (Premier), Kelly Parsons Kwiatek (Halifax Health), Brenda Connelly (The Springs Living, LLC), Christina Barrington (Priority Health), Monika Valentine (Discovery Behavioral Health), Sandra Ogunremi (Monument Health), Chantelle Schenning (Invitae; Chantelle Schenning LLC), Laura Tomaino (HealthEdge), Amy Milunas (Sonrava Health), Jennifer Lohse (Aware Recovery Care, Inc.), Laura Gwyn (Perkins&Will), Sarah Moyer (Humana Healthy Horizons of Kentucky ), Maureen Donnellan Habel (Talbert House), Caryn Esten (Froedtert Health), Nicole Vorkapic (Inogen), Kelly Cook Andress (Sage Senior Living), Sandie Smith Black (Intuitive Health), Julie Schubert (Artera), Xochy Hurtado (Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas), Ruby Liu (Alignment Health), Tara Bryant (VIVA Health), Brenda Terzich-Garland (Applied Behavior Consultants), Betsy Chapin Taylor (Accordant), Linda Finkel (AVIA), Margot Case (Wondr Health), Merle Griff (SarahCare Adult Day Services), Morgan Haynes (Tribal Health), Van Ton-Quinlivan (Futuro Health), Maysa Akbar (American Psychological Association), Cornelia Vremes (Kugler Vision), Milica McDowell (Physitrack PLC), Carol McKinley (Simpson Senior Services), Charisse Litchman (BeCareLink), Jenna Hartter (Cubby Beds), Elisa Gil-Pires (Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Elizabeth Johnson (MedicoCX), Veronica Glickman (Autism, Behavioral, & Educational Services), and others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/01/24/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-healthcare-for-2024/

