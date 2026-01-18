Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026. Healthcare is a vast and highly complex sector, touching nearly every community and employing millions of professionals across clinical, operational, and administrative roles. Women comprise a significant majority of the healthcare workforce, yet leadership roles have not historically reflected that reality. While advancement has often required navigating structural barriers, progress in recent years has brought more women into positions that shape care delivery, influence policy, and strengthen health systems.

This year, we honor Charisse Litchman, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of BeCare Link, an AI-driven platform for quantitative assessment of neurologic function. Since its inception in 2017, Litchman has helped guide the company's vision of fundamentally changing the way patients and medical professionals understand and manage chronic neurologic diseases, removing biases, and finding new treatment options with better outcomes. Litchman addresses the need for more objective, sensitive measurement of neurologic function that often makes clinical trials and drug development for neurologic patients long, expensive, and yield low-quality data.

We also celebrate Tiffani Misencik, Chief Growth Officer at Claritev, a publicly traded global healthcare technology, data, and insights company. Since joining Claritev, Misencik has led a transformation of the company's growth organization, emphasizing cross-functional collaboration, accountability, and alignment around shared objectives. She oversees sales and revenue growth across all market segments and leads initiatives spanning client acquisition, client growth, retention and satisfaction, channel and product partnerships, and market expansion.

Lastly, we congratulate honoree Elizabeth Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of MedicoCX, a group of independent specialists unified by patient-centric access to biologics. Combining her medical knowledge with her love of training, Johnson has been able to successfully and consistently educate facilities and physician practices on various methods of acquisition for injectable and infused biologics and biosimilar medications. Her efforts have resulted in millions of dollars of unrecognized revenue for medical practices across the U.S., all while maintaining the patient and their affordable access to treatment as the highest priority.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026.

Nicole M. Cooper (United Way Worldwide), Dr. Saba Syed (Arine), Dr. Patience Walker, PhD (Spring Valley Hospital), Elissa Charbonneau (Encompass Health), Kristen Palumbo (Innovive Health), Charisse Litchman, MD (BeCareLink), Sangeeta Bhorade (Natera), Julie Quenneville (UHN Foundation), Joan Coffman (St. Tammany Parish Hospital), Cornelia Vremes (Kugler Vision), Elizabeth Johnson (MedicoCX), Christina Merritt (Women's Health Arizona), Hollie (Harris) Phillips (Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Monika Valentine (Discovery Behavioral Health), Elizabeth Schumacher (Affinity Strategies), Dr. Edisa Shirley, PhD (ClinicMind), Caitlin Fleming (Transcarent), Liz Selvig (Wellth), Tiffani Misencik (Claritev), Farida Abjani (Aging Gracefully Home Health), Sohini Gupta (AHIP), Melinda Monasterski (RegalCare Management Group), Maria Nichole Perez, MD (Harbor Health), Soumi Saha (Premier), Ryan Jordan (Educated Newborn Care Specialis), Dani Kimlinger (MINES and Associates), Bhawna Sapra (Molina Healthcare), Sherry Cassano (Pfizer), Julie Rhodovi (Tissue Health Plus), Swarna Ramachandran (Acadia Healthcare), Veronica Glickman (Behavioral & Educational Services Inc.), Jennifer Lohse (University of Minnesota), Margot Case (MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.), Teri Kaslow (Illumina), Dr. Pooja Vyas (SSM Health), Natalie Sellers (Parrish Medical Center), Christal Hoffman (Sagora Senior Living), Christina Ripley (Omnicel), Dr. Stephanie Yarnell-Mac Grory (Sanofi), Amy Milunas (Sonrava Health), Dr. Tariqa Ackbarali, PhD (Talem Health), Natalie Bowen (MorningStar Senior Living), Sarah Jones (b.well Connected Health), Laura Sauber (CatalystHER), Erinne Dyer (4Youngevity), Jennifer Caraway (The Joy Bus), Kelly Thooft (Kelly Thooft Consulting), Sandra Ogunremi (Monument Health), Lenora Oeters (American Cancer Society), Nichole Wiley-Marks (Arrow Electronics), Margo Reilly (Windsor Family Health Team), M'Kayl Lewis (Pack Health), Kimberly Mallory, MSN, MBA, RN (Cabell Huntington Hospital) and Melissa Fors Shackelford (Shackelford Strategies).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/01/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-healthcare-for-2026/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire