Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality for 2024. The hospitality sector plays a vital role in the economy, encompassing food and beverage, travel and tourism, recreation and entertainment, and lodging. While women represent more than 50% of hospitality roles, less than a third hold leadership positions. This year's awardees have broken barriers, showcasing outstanding leadership and innovation across all facets of the industry.

This year's honorees include Noël Mika Bahamón, the first Chief Marketing Officer for Go Rentals. Bahamón has played a pivotal role in the company's exponential growth, successfully expanding to more than 250 private aviation locations nationwide.

We also honor Renee MacDonald, Vice President of Strategic and Venue Partnership Development of Encore Event Technologies US. MacDonald has a record-breaking performance track record, achieving double-digit year-over-year growth on an annual revenue and budget exceeding $1.5 billion.

Finally, we celebrate Lisa Checchio, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. Checchio leads revenue generation and commercial strategy for the world's largest hotel franchising company with nearly 9,200 hotels across 24 brands in approximately 95 countries.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality for 2024.

Jyoti Chopra (MGM Resorts International), Debbie Totten (Marriott Vacations Worldwide), Nicki Keenan (Fertitta Entertainment), Noël Mika Bahamón (Go Rentals), Melissa Masitto (Hyatt), Lynn Mucciano (Tambourine), Chris Fodor (Kaskaid Hospitality), Mary Harlow (Pura Vida Miami), Florencia Tabeni (MDM Hotel Group), Noelani Schroy (LodgIQ), Dina Belon (Staypineapple Hotels, Inc.), Erin O'Connor-Booth (Summit Mountain Rentals), Wendy O'Duffy (Visit Rochester), Kelly Grant (ALX Community), Diana Stobo (The Retreat Costa Rica, Truth Bar), Theresa van Greunen (Aqua-Aston Hospitality), Erin Naeve (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Dina Galperson (Hilton), Joanna Sowers (Clique Hospitality), Renee Gideon (Hyatt Hotels Corporation), Cindy Ramesh (Hilton San Francisco Union Square & Parc 55 Hilton), Beckie Bruffey (Google Playa Vista), Leena Baran (Hilton Supply Management (HSM), Janine Anderson (First Hospitality), Kelsi Collins (The Oaks Club), Nicole Zumpano (Eagle's Nest Country Club), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/10/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-hospitality-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

