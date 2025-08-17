Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality for 2025. The hospitality industry is a cornerstone of the global economy, built on delivering memorable guest experiences and fostering strong, engaged teams. While women represent more than half of the hospitality workforce, they remain underrepresented in senior leadership roles, especially at the executive and board levels. The leaders recognized this year are closing that gap, bringing the expertise, vision, and influence needed to open more seats at the table and shape the industry's future.

Among this year's awardees is Amanda Reed, Director of Sales and Marketing for Thompson Central Park at the Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Reed spearheaded the repositioning of the Thompson brand's largest asset through a full renovation and supports brand-level prospecting initiatives and overall best practices. She streamlines success by leveraging brand-wide partnerships with top companies, leads sales efforts and programming in all food and beverage outlets, and manages day-to-day activity with public relations and social media agencies.

We also honor industry veteran Theresa van Greunen, who has 25 years of leadership experience in the hospitality industry. She is the Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications at Aqua-Aston Hospitality, where she is known for her innovative approach. She works cross-functionally with various disciplines across the organization to ensure collaboration and coordination, and she is passionate about mentorship and has hosted communications interns for the company nearly every year since joining, fostering the next generation of leaders in the field.

Finally, we recognize the accomplishments of Janine Anderson, Director of Sales and Catering for First Hospitality, a nationally recognized hospitality development and management company. Having worked for various hotel organizations, Anderson has a record of boosting sales and revenues in every role. She is responsible for the flawless execution of event management with impeccable customer service. Under her leadership, her teams always performed to the highest standards, and their reputation for excellence drove hotel event revenues above target levels year after year.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality for 2025.

Lisa Dusart (Travel + Leisure), Florencia Tabeni (MDM Hotel Group), Dina Belon-Sayre (Staypineapple Hotels, Inc.), Noël Mika Bahamón (Go Rentals), Joanna Sowers (Clique Hospitality), Melissa Masitto (Hyatt Hotels), Debbie Totten (Marriott Vacations Worldwide), Lynn Mucciano (Tambourine), Adrienne Prather-Marcos (Caesars Entertainment), Mary Harlow (Pura Vida Miami), Rose Cosentino (Playa Hotels & Resorts), Noelani Schroy (Onyx CenterSource), Erin O'Connor-Booth (BONHOM), Wendy O'Duffy (Visit Rochester), Kelly Grant (ALX Community), Diana Stobo (Truth Products LLC), Theresa van Greunen (Aqua-Aston Hospitality), Erin Naeve (Fontainebleau Las Vegas), Cindy Ramesh (Hilton San Francisco Union Square & Parc 55 Hilton), Zorrest Millman (Hyatt Place Atlanta/Johns Creek), Kathy Hunter (Compass Group Canada), Mary Moore (Pyramid Global Hospitality), Amanda Reed (Hyatt Hotels Corporation), Renee Gideon (Hyatt Hotels Corporation), Leena Baran (Hilton Worldwide), Kelsi Collins (The Oaks Club), Janine Anderson (First Hospitality), Janice Tugaoen (Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants), Nicole Zumpano (Eagle's Nest Country Club), Rachel Sieracke (POLITICO), and Mary Ellen Burke (Hyatt's Inclusive Collection), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-hospitality-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire