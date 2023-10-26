Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality of 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality of 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality of 2023. These women have achieved significant accomplishments in various aspects of the hospitality industry, including brand architecture, sales and marketing, operations, sustainability, and media sales. They are known for their leadership skills, commitment to innovation and sustainability, and ability to create engaging and memorable experiences for guests. In addition, some of this year's awardees are affiliated with several notable companies in the hospitality industry, including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and TripAdvisor.

Among this year's awardees is Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott International, who has a remarkable talent for successfully introducing and revamping brands while effectively capitalizing on valuable business prospects. She expertly manages all aspects of Marriott's strategy concerning the company's unrivaled assortment of luxury brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts. Also awarded is Phyllis James, Vice President at MGM Resorts International, who enriches her leadership role with extensive knowledge in food and beverage, catering and conference sales, development, and event planning gathered over two decades.

Ultimately, Stephanie Faskow, in her capacity as Director of eCommerce Analytics at Royal Caribbean Group, has dedicated her professional journey to channeling her expertise in digital marketing and product analytics towards generating long-lasting benefits for enterprises and their valued consumers.

These remarkable women have demonstrated unparalleled expertise across various domains within the hospitality industry. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Hospitality of 2023.

Pilar Stewart (Palladium Hotel Group), Alison Zarrella (The Venetian Resort Las Vegas), Rachel Moniz (HEI Hotels & Resorts), Heather Massey (Aspire Lifestyles), Kimberly Corbin (Meeting Shields LLC), Dina Belon-Sayre (Staypineapple Hotels, Inc.), Erin O'Connor-Booth (Summit Mountain Rentals), Karen Anderson (Alberta Food Tours), Cali Nguyen (SmittenKiss Planning and Production), Jill Slater (HelmsBriscoe), Cathryn Schmit (MGM Resorts International), Annemarie Mathews (Carnival Cruise Line), Stephanie Faskow (Royal Caribbean Group), Ginger Taggart (IHG Global Marketing and Brand Management), Dina Galperson (Hilton), Lawana Lewis (InterContinental Hotels Group), Amy Ras (Loews Miami Beach Hotel), Cindy Ramesh (Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 Hilton), Beckie Bruffey (Google Playa Vista), Jennifer Viccellio (Choice Hotels International), Jennifer Husbands (GlobauxSource), Jennifer Dunn (IHG Hotels & Resorts), Dawn Walzak (Hilton Worldwide), Dee Gilbert (HelmsBriscoe), Diandra Lopez (Aman), any many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/10/23/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-hospitality-of-2023/

