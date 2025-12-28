Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Human Resources for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Human Resources for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Human Resources for 2025. Human resources leaders shape how organizations recruit, retain, and support their workforces, translating business priorities into policies, systems, and day-to-day practices that affect employees at every level. Their responsibilities extend beyond compliance and administration to workforce planning, leadership development, organizational change, and employee well-being. This year's honorees lead that work across industries and institutions, influencing how organizations operate and how people experience their workplaces.

Among this year's honorees is Ola Snow, Chief Human Resources Officer at Cardinal Health, a global healthcare services and products company. Snow brings more than 20 years of experience at Cardinal Health and oversees the company's human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, community relations, communications, environmental health and safety, security, real estate, and facilities functions. Her role focuses on strengthening the organization's workforce and supporting the systems that enable employees to perform and grow.

We also honor Sandy McIntosh, Executive Vice President of People & Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer at TELUS, a Canadian multinational holding company. McIntosh is a trusted advisor to the executive leadership team and board of directors. She leads people and culture, corporate citizenship, and communications strategies, and she and her team are responsible for creating business, talent, and culture practices that drive remarkable human outcomes.

Finally, we congratulate Sherry Kenyon, Human Resources Business Partner at BASF, a German multinational chemical company. Kenyon brings more than 25 years of experience balancing company objectives with employee engagement and compliance through coaching and counseling. She has a strong background in recruiting and has played a key role in developing company-wide processes and procedures during the transition to a new electronic environment.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Human Resources for 2025.

Sara Wechter (Citi), Celines Castro (Harlem Children's Zone), Janelle Gale (Meta), Shannon Hobbs (BNY), Ola Snow (Cardinal Health), Mirra Smith (Behavioral Innovations), Elizabeth Heinonen (Kaiser Permanente), Janiece Strange (ChenMed), Dr. Brandi P. Jones (Trinity University), Christine Eck (IBM), Erin Chapin (Microsoft), Janelle Craparo (Walgreens), Tammy McNeil (DHL Supply Chain), Susan Charney-Moore (Raytheon), Valerie Grillo (Google), Karine Nicolas (VIA Rail Canada), Celeste Hippolyte (Lowe's Companies), Miriyam Mathew (Saint-Gobain), Wendy Cinnamon (Mars), Juanita Easterling (GXO Logistics), Sheetal Lal (Genpact), Katelyn Giachino (AT&T), Connie Kuhlman (DXC Technology), Jacquelin Weatherbee (Sobeys), Sherry Kenyon (BASF), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-human-resources-for-2025/

