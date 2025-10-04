Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Insurance for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Insurance for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Insurance for 2025. Insurance remains essential to how individuals, businesses, and communities prepare for risks ranging from natural disasters and cyberattacks to health crises and financial volatility. As the industry adopts digital tools, harnesses data, and responds to new forms of risk, these leaders are designing solutions that keep pace—expanding access, improving service, and strengthening trust in the institutions people rely on.

Among this year's honorees is Cheada Lao, President and CEO of Allied Administrators. Lao brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, technical leadership, and team building to deliver exceptional results and maintain strong client relationships. With over a decade of experience in Third Party Administration, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to streamline operations and achieve substantial savings in people hours, while ensuring long-term success for both her company and the industry.

We also recognize May Vang, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Treasurer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Vang oversees the organization's investment portfolio, with responsibility for asset allocation, liquidity, and risk management. She also directs treasury functions, including balance sheet strategy, capital markets activity, and engagement with rating agencies. Her leadership ensures financial performance is aligned with the company's long-term mission.

Finally, we congratulate honoree Rae Godsey, Chief Medical Officer of Humana's Group Medicare. Board-certified in family medicine, Godsey joined Humana in 2009 and has more than 20 years of clinical and managed care experience. She has held leadership roles in medical and quality management, risk adjustment, stars, and value-based care. In her current position, she focuses on initiatives that improve health outcomes for members while supporting the long-term sustainability of the program.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Insurance for 2025.

Marlene Debel (MetLife), Francesca Luthi (Assurant), Cynthia Maleski (FCSLA Life Insurance & Annuities), Dr. Rae Godsey (Humana), Megan Chiarello (Benecon), Jenni Bickerstaff (The Baldwin Group), Megan Faulter (Empire Life), Tina Schmitz (Marsh), May Vang (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Minnesota), Jessica Hanson Hanna (American Property Casualty Insurance Association), Patrice Lafayette (Roanoke Insurance Group), Cheada Lao (Allied Administrators), Sabrina Lloyd (Lloyd Agencies), Hailey Painter (Lockton Companies), Betsey Milord (Marsh), Ronke Jackson (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Alison Hicks (HUB International), Joi Blume (GeneralStar Insurance), Anne Hasenstab (HUB International), Tina Newsome-Lee (Travelers), Shadia Ahmad (USI Insurance Services), Angela Jarrett (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama), Sue Myers (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Greta Kessler (Marsh McLennan Agency), Jackie LoVerme (Strategic Partnerships), Allison Nixon, ARM, CSRM (RHSB | Independent Insurance Brokerage Firm), Jennifer Grove (Marsh), Antoinette Mayer (Blue Shield of California), Joy Simpson (Higginbotham), Mary Daniel (Aflac) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-insurance-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

