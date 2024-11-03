Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2024. This award recognizes executives and business leaders who have made significant contributions to an industry that manages trillions of dollars in assets globally. These women exemplify the introspective, thoughtful, and analytical qualities essential for navigating the complex financial landscape. They lead their organizations with a mission-driven approach, focused on achieving sustainable long-term success.

Among these forward-thinking and adaptive leaders, we honor Allison Dunlap, Managing Director for Harbour Capital Advisors. Throughout her career, Dunlap has developed and led the sales group responsible for distributing over $2 billion in assets to over 200 institutional clients nationwide.

Additionally, we honor Anna Paglia, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer for State Street Global Advisors. In her role, Paglia is responsible for developing long-term growth strategies across the firm's major businesses, including global ETFs, index funds, cash management, and defined contribution plans. Her efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the firm's competitive positioning and delivering tailored investment solutions to clients.

Lastly, we honor Lily Ku. With more than 25 years of experience in financial planning, investment, and accounting, Ku now serves as Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor for Wealth Enhancement Group. Under Ku's leadership, Wealth Enhancement Group currently has over $70 billion in assets under management.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2024.

Lynne Kostakis (Northern Trust Securities), Susan Hunt (HSBC), Emily Pachuta (Ascensus), Anne Simpson (Franklin Templeton), Anna Paglia (State Street Global Advisors), Alexandra Jung (AEA Investors LP, Amateras AEA), Ria Nova (Apollo Global Management), Jess Bissey (AEW Capital Management), Meredith Shuey Etherington (Brown Advisory), Sally X. Yu (ODC/Dance), Molly Cloud (Morgan Stanley Wealth Management), Kim Zavislak (KPMG US), Paola Origel (Hyla Fund Management LLC), Stephanie Lynch (Global Endowment Management), Julie Tereshchenko (Tudor Investment Corporation), Molly Pieroni (Yacktman Asset Management LP), Lily Ku (Wealth Enhancement Group), Emily Meyer (Northern Trust Asset Management), Liz Smith (AllianceBernstein), Rebecca Leiba (Provident Healthcare Partners, LLC), Laura Fernandez (Kinterra Capital), Allison Dunlap (Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC), Andrea Baumann Lustig (Fischer Stralem Advisors), Amira Strasser (ARI Group LLC), Jeni Tryon Ahern (Tryon & Co.), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/01/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-investment-management-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire