Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2025. These experienced professionals play a pivotal role in guiding clients through the complexities of financial planning, investment strategy, and portfolio oversight. Known for analytical abilities, market insight, and strategic thinking, this year's honorees excel at interpreting financial data, making informed decisions under pressure, and earning the trust of those they serve. They combine deep industry knowledge with exceptional communication skills to deliver results in an ever-changing market.

Recognized for her skills and leadership, we congratulate honoree Anna Paglia, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer for State Street Global Advisors. Paglia has provided thought leadership to the ETF industry since 2000 and has worked toward ETF innovation in both Europe and the United States. She is responsible for developing long-term growth strategies for its major businesses across global ETFs, index, cash, and defined contribution, increasing the firm's overall competitive positioning, and delivering investment exposures and tailored solutions to its clients.

This year's distinguished group includes Laura Fernandez, a Partner and the Managing Director of Regulatory Affairs and ESG at Kinterra Capital. Fernandez has been an integral part of the team since its inception. With a keen focus on sustainability and ESG integration, she plays a pivotal role in shaping every facet of the firm's investment cycle. She diligently oversees the progression of value-creation initiatives within Kinterra's diverse portfolio of real assets and ensures both Kinterra and its investments adhere to stringent ESG compliance standards.

Lastly, we pay tribute to the career of Paola Origel, the Co-founder and CEO of Hyla Fund Management, a hedge fund of funds specializing in emerging technologies like Blockchain and AI. Under Origel's leadership, Hyla became a top-performing crypto fund of funds in 2021 and 2023, establishing her as a leading figure in the digital asset sector. Her career in finance includes roles across multifamily offices, hedge funds, and private equity in New York City, where she notably managed over $500 million in assets for high-net-worth Latin American families while at HSBC.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2025.

Michele Havens (BMO Wealth Management), Kim Zavislak (KPMG US), Anne Simpson (Franklin Templeton), Anna Paglia (State Street Global Advisors), Cheryl Pipia (T. Rowe Price), Paulami Kar (Northern Trust), Sally Yu (ODC/Dance), Emily Meyer (Northern Trust Asset Management), Mary Stokes (Bank of America Private Bank), Stephanie Lynch (Global Endowment Management), Paola Origel (Hyla Fund Management), Julie Tereshchenko (Tudor Investment Corporation), Marie Laramee (National Bank of Canada), Molly Pieroni (Yacktman Asset Management LP), Nancy Camarata (Neuberger Berman), Kat Sanchez (Bayview Asset Management), Lily Ku (Wealth Enhancement Group), Rudi Dubois (Bernstein Private Wealth Management), Laura Fernandez (Kinterra Capital), Lesley Ott (James Investment), Rebecca Leiba (Provident Healthcare Partners, LLC), Lauren Krueger (KKR), Andrea Baumann Lustig (Fischer Stralem Advisors), Meaghan Mahoney (Artisan), Carrie Brenner (Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L.P.), Laura Schnaidt (Paradox Principals), Jennifer Tryon Aher (Tryon & Co.), Amira Strasser (ARI Group LLC), and Molly Cloud (Morgan Stanley), and many others.

https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-investment-management-for-2025/

