Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management of 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management of 2023. Put simply, investment management refers to the supervision of financial assets and investments, extending beyond mere buying and selling. While investment managers may hold various certifications, their primary focus is providing financial guidance and services to aid clients in their wealth management journey. This may involve the formulation of strategies for the acquisition and disposal of portfolio holdings, whether for short-term or long-term purposes. Additionally, investment management may encompass a range of financial services and responsibilities, including banking, budgeting, and tax-related tasks.

Fortunately, there has been a noteworthy transformation in this powerful industry, with a growing emphasis on women taking on leadership positions. Notably, the number of women graduating with business degrees has increased in recent years; and their involvement in asset management has shown an uptick over the past decade. This encouraging trend not only represents a step forward in the pursuit of gender equality but also highlights the invaluable contributions that women have made across a wide range of fields within the financial sector. Indeed some of this year's awardees are affiliated with several notable companies in the finance world, including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch, to name just a few.

Among this year's awardees is Andrea Lee, the Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, Global Joint Head of Financial Institutions, and Global Head of Specialty Finance and Lending Technology at Jefferies LLC. An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, Lee has raised over $90 billion of public and private equity capital and debt financing.

Allison Dunlap, another distinguished awardee, is a Managing Director at Harbour Capital, where she provides leadership at the company's Advisors' alternative investment platform and serves as a family wealth advisor. Dunlap's experience includes a five-year tenure at Alliance Partners, where she developed and ran the sales group responsible for the distribution of over $2 billion of assets to 200+ institutional clients nationwide. Lastly, we have Lily Ku, a SVP & Financial Advisor for Wealth Enhancement Group, which currently boasts more than $70 billion in AUM.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Investment Management of 2023.

Valerie Hannah (Brookfield Asset Management), Patti Shugart (RBC Capital Markets), Deana Harmon (PNC), Alison Mass (Goldman Sachs), Nimisha Srivastava (WTW), Samara Epstein Cohen (BlackRock), Anne Simpson (Franklin Templeton), Katrina Dudley, CFA, CAIA (Franklin Templeton), Leah Boccia (Invesco), Anna Paglia (Invesco US), Tamara Finch (TD Securities), Teresa Heitsenrether (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Erin Burke Schmitz (Wellington Management), Rebecca Garces (Nuveen), Melody Rollins (Bridgewater Associates), Amy Johnson (D.A. Davidson Companies), Jess Bissey (AEW), Lily Ku (Wealth Enhancement Group), Christine Connors (EPIQ Capital Group), Yvonne Pytlik (ACA Group), Rebecca Leiba (Provident Healthcare Partners, LLC), Ivelisse Simon (Avante Capital Partners), Laura Fernandez (Kinterra Capital), Allison Dunlap (Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC), Andrea Baumann Lustig (Fischer Stralem Advisors), and Amira Strasser (Applied Research Investments).

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/10/31/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-investment-management-of-2023/

