Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Law for 2025

NEW YORK, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Law for 2025. A career in law demands resilience, confidence, and an unwavering commitment to justice. This year's honorees have demonstrated keen attention to detail, adaptability, and exceptional intelligence while navigating the complexities of the legal field. They are not only advocates for legal excellence but also champions of ethical practice, driving positive change across the industry.

Among this year's awardees is Kristina Katz Cercone, a Partner at Jones Day. Cercone represents clients in all phases of litigation and alternative dispute resolution, specializing in product liability, healthcare, and intellectual property disputes. She regularly represents clients before the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and she advises clients on risk minimization, regulatory reporting obligations, warranties, and product recalls under CPSC regulations.

We also recognize Shannon Eagan, a Partner at Cooley. Eagan represents corporations and individuals in complex disputes and litigation, securities class actions and breach of fiduciary duty suits, internal corporate investigations, and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigations and actions. Her clients have included life sciences and technology companies, directors and officers of corporations, and venture capital firms.

Finally, we honor Meghan Dalton, a Partner at Clyde & Co, a global law firm providing a complete service to clients in insurance, transport, energy, infrastructure, and trade and commodities. Dalton serves as coverage counsel for domestic and international insurers facing complex insurance disputes and claims challenges. She has consulting and litigation experience in bad faith, professional liability, cyber, commercial general liability, pollution legal liability, and employment litigation.

Katrina Robson (Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP), Kristina Katz Cercone (JONES DAY®), Janice Zabukovec Davis (Morgan Lewis & Bockius), Kristin Taylor (Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP), La'Toyia Slay (Butler Snow), Julie Lessard (BCF Avocats d'affaires | Business Law), Jamie Filipovic (O'Hagan Meyer), Nathalie C. Hackett, Esq. (Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester), Carolyn Martino (Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney), Christina Russo (Akerman), Ada Okafor (American Board of Surgery), Melanie Scroble (Ansell Grimm & Aaron PC), Helen Maher (Maher Legal Group), Erin Lothson (Dandy), Caroline Kane (Franczek Radelet P.C.), Ashley Jackson (Halo 7 Rum), Tatyana Ruderman (InfoLawGroup, LLP), Jennifer Chheda (Jones Day), Joan Gilbride (Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan), Maggie Ebert (Kutak Rock), Janeé Weaver (Lyft), Britt Miller (Mayer Brown), Allison Helsinger (Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele), Marie Napoli (Napoli Shkolnik PLLC), Lauren Woodland (Novian & Novian), Sasha Klein (PwC), Diane Cafferata (Quinn Emanuel), Elinor Sutton (Quinn Emanuel), June Bashant (Rouda, Feder, Tietjen & McGuinn), Andrea Muchin (Schiller DuCanto & Fleck), Tracy Billows (Seyfarth Shaw), Mary Powell (Trucker Huss), Elina Tetelbaum (Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz), Susannah Torpey (Winston & Strawn), Charina Garcia (WR Immigration), Kimberley Robidoux (WR Immigration), Paula Wyatt (Wyatt Law Firm), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/02/top-50-women-leaders-in-law-for-2025/

