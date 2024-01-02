Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2023. The list represents a diverse set of individuals spanning sectors from entertainment to technology to health and showcases the women who are trailblazing the future of marketing, brand management, digital strategies, and other related areas. In parallel, they lead their teams purposefully to innovate and drive meaningful change at their respective organizations.

Among this year's awardees is Judy Toland, an award-winning and transformational CMO with an engineering background, who serves as Vice President of Global Audiences Marketing for Meta, where she oversees audience-led marketing, product strategy, and execution for all Meta business brands worldwide. With 24 years of experience, awardee Morgan Flatley serves as the Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's, overseeing award-winning marketing efforts and innovative business ventures that expand the McDonald's brand reach.

As the Chief Marketing Officer of Aramark, awardee Karen Parker employs a collaborative leadership style that strengthens key stakeholder relationships and alignment with complex business needs. She has been recognized for her expertise in brand development, communications, revenue growth, market positioning, and business profitability.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2023.

Morgan Flatley (McDonald's), Gail Horwood (US Novartis), Karen Parker (Aramark), Sara Correa (Bridgestone), Judy Toland (Meta), Fiona Carter (Goldman Sachs), Elizabeth Parkinson (The Ohio State University), Bernice Tsai (NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital), Jenny Lee (Boston Scientific), Anna Wright (Prysmian Group), Alicia Alston (Quad), Tricia Warnken (CHG Healthcare), Gayle Troberman (iHeartMedia), Janda Lukin (Campbell Soup Company), Vanessa Peace (American Cancer Society), Christine Brodeur (Vialto), Sylvia Cintron (Forward Air Corporation), Elizabeth Marshall (Trinity), Dana Jermstad (Prevea Health), Nancy Rewis (Berry College), Nicole Hart (Credit One Bank), Rose Holden (Comcast), Kara Rousseau (Walmart Connect), Erin McReynolds (Fremont Bank), Bradi Henao (Gordian), Janeen Vogelaar (Salo), Tycene Fritcher (Outcomes™), Kate Wingard (Brand Repair Inc.), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/28/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-marketing-for-2023/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

