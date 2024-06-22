Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2024

NEW YORK, June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2024. The role of marketing executives in companies and organizations is vital to growth and success. These versatile professionals lead a range of business areas, including researching audiences, developing strategies, executing campaigns, analyzing data, managing budgets, and of course, leading their teams.

In North America, six out of 10 marketing professionals are women, and as we celebrate the women leaders in marketing for 2024, we tip our hats to the great strides they've made in this vital business role.

This year's honorees include Rose Holden, the Executive Director of Brand and Acquisition Communications for Comcast. In this role, Holden has a dual focus on spearheading large cultural moments for the brand and driving demand generation for products.

We also acknowledge the career accomplishments of Victoria Lozano, the Executive Vice President of Marketing at Crayola LLC. As an industry veteran, Lozano oversees all aspects of brand marketing and consumer engagement for one of the world's most iconic and cherished brands.

Finally, we celebrate marketing and technology executive, Amy Douglas. As the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Insights, and Analytics at Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company, Douglas has a passion for defining market strategy, product innovation, and data intelligence and analytics to ensure the ultimate brand experience.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2024.

Lori Kaplan (Bristol Myers Squibb), Nicole Santos (Northwell Health), Kattrina Richardson (a Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions business), Elizabeth Ellerbee (a Global Payments Company), Laura Lopez (Houston Methodist Hospital), Ami Tank (Fortinet), Bernice Tsai (NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital), Jenny Lee (Boston Scientific), Kim Howland (Avaya), Anna Wright (Prysmian Group), Emily Krause (Amped Up Marketing), Mary Beth Pate (City of Hope), Alicia Alston (Quad), Tricia Warnken (CHG Healthcare), Leslie Durham Brown (Life Care Services), Kristina Gregory (Constellation), Leslie Lee (Deel), Vanessa Peace (American Cancer Society), Mary Ellen Mondi (Lennox International), Kate Girotti (Official ASM Global), Christine Brodeur (Vialto), Elizabeth Marshall (Trinity), Victoria Lozano (Crayola), Violeta Olar Ardeljan (Global Industrial Company), Dana Jermstad (Prevea Health), Nancy Rewis (Berry College), Nicole Hart (Credit One Bank), Nicolle Dubose (Playa Bowls), Rose Holden (Comcast), Erin McReynolds (Fremont Bank), Kara Rousseau (Walmart Connect Canada), Bradi Henao (Gordian), Evanthia Aldrich (Marriott International), Janeen Vogelaar (Salo), Elizabeth Kennard (Accuray Inc.), Tycene Fritcher (Outcomes), Cindy Bombacino (C.H. Guenther & Son), Michelle Young (Contentful), Jessica Schuler (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Leslie Henthorn (Ironclad), Renee Seltzer (Bluum), Linda McGovern (Knauf Insulation North America), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/20/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-marketing-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire