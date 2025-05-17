Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2025

NEW YORK, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2025. Marketing leaders drive brand storytelling, uphold brand standards, and oversee events, public relations, product development, and market research. Their work shapes how companies connect with audiences around the world. This year's leaders excel in setting strategic agendas, leading high-performing teams, and executing campaigns that deliver measurable impact.

Among this year's honorees is Kristina Gregory, Vice President of Marketing, Digital, and Brand Strategy for Constellation, the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy. Gregory has experience working in Fortune 100 companies, start-up technology environments, and international companies. Her team is responsible for the company's extensive brand reputation research, engaging and informing internal and external stakeholders, strengthening Constellation's brand, and aligning business objectives across key audiences.

We also celebrate Caitlin Blewett, Chief Marketing Officer at Genpact. In her role, Blewett, a member of Genpact's Leadership Council, oversees all aspects of brand, marketing, and communications. She focuses on advancing the brand, driving growth, and creating value, and she collaborates with business leaders and cross-functional teams to align these initiatives with Genpact's business and growth goals.

Lastly, we recognize Loreta Tarozaite, Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Phison Electronics. As a strategic partner to the leadership team, Tarozaite is responsible for driving aligned communication and marketing across internal and external touchpoints, brand visual storytelling, public relations, and thought leadership initiatives that build Phison brand awareness and elevate its technology and company recognition in the industry.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2025.

Kara Rousseau (Walmart Connect), Caitlin Blewett (Genpact), Nancy Rewis (Berry College), Victoria Lozano (Crayola), Ami Tank (Fortinet), Nicole Santos (Northwell Health), Sarah Stansberry (Fiserv), Cath Coetzer (Coca-Cola Beverages Africa), Laura Lopez (Houston Methodist Hospital), Lori Kaplan (Bristol Myers Squibb), Stephanie Shelley (Roche), Kristina Gregory (Constellation), Amarena Diaz-Leguizamo (Fox Television Stations), Loreta Tarozaite (Loreta Today), Kim Howland (Avaya), Dominique Taleno (Celebrity Cruises), Erica Hakonson (Maven Collective Marketing), Megan Pannier (Fiserv), Mary Beth Pate (City of Hope), Alicia Alston (Quad), Tricia Warnken (CHG Healthcare), Kelly M. Hilton (Stericycle, Inc.), Nicolle DuBose (Playa Bowls), Ladan Massir (Cetera Financial Group), Leslie Lee (Deel), Vanessa Peace (American Cancer Society), Kate Girotti (ASM Global), Mary Ellen Mondi (Lennox International), Becky Armendariz (Banner Health), Kattrina Richardson (Cardinal Health), Archuna Jagota (Achieve Loans), Violeta Olar Ardeljan (Global Industrial Company), Dana Jermstad (Prevea Health), Christine Muldoon (WebMD Health Services), Elizabeth Ellerbee (Global Payments), Liesl Smith (FreedomPay), Leslie Brown (Clarendale West End), Leslie Henthorn (Ironclad), Kylie Kullack (Struck), Bradi Henao (Gordian), Patti Glass (Grosvenor Group), Elizabeth Kennard (Accuray), Michelle Young (Contentful), Anna Wright (Prysmian Group), Cindy Bombacino (C.H. Guenther & Son), Renee Seltzer (Ellison Ellery), Evanthia Aldrich (Marriott International), Jessica Schuler (Marsh McLennan Agency), Linda McGovern (Knauf Insulation North America), Ami Patel (Modulex Group), and Vidya Venkat (Bright Horizons).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-marketing-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

