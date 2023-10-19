Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2023. In today's media landscape in the United States, there has been a remarkable shift towards emphasizing women in leadership roles. This positive development not only signifies progress towards achieving gender equality but also underscores the invaluable contributions made by women across diverse fields of media.

These advancements are reshaping traditional narratives and challenging the long-standing perception of male dominance in the industry. With women now occupying influential positions in media organizations, their unique perspectives and experiences are being amplified. This has resulted in refreshing storytelling and diverse representation on screens, both big and small. In fact, this year's awardees hail from prominent media companies such as Comcast, Meta, The New York Times Company, and Forbes.

Among this year's awardees is Eileen Diskin, who serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Comcast Business and has revolutionized the Comcast Business brand with powerful demand generation initiatives that have propelled market expansion, boosted customer interactions, and driven financial growth while creating outstanding communication platforms and ensuring operational excellence in go-to-market strategies.

To fill a significant role in the list of awardees, The New York Times Company's Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Diane Brayton, plays a vital role in offering legal guidance to the company's board of directors and senior management. She also oversees a team of legal experts who specialize in advising on media and intellectual property law, among other areas. Ultimately, in her role as MEM President, Angela Jennings brings expertise as an executive producer, showrunner, and director with a portfolio consisting of over 700 hours of unscripted programming in Canada and the United States.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2023. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements have not only propelled the media industry forward but have also served as an inspiration to aspiring professionals worldwide.

Eileen Diskin (Comcast), Karen Cornman (Meta), Jessica Sibley (TIME), Rakhi Seth-Forrest (Warner Bros. Discovery), Cameron Blanchard (Charter Communications), Colleen Langner (Cox Communications), Alexandra Cameron (iHeartMedia), Jennifer Lavin (NBCUniversal), Barbara Peng (Insider), Candi Carter (Knocking), Anoushka Healy (News Corporation), Lyndsay Moyer (Comcast), Lisa Knutson (The E.W. Scripps Company), Jessica Gilbert (The Washington Post), Caroline Paterson (CNN), Jane Spencer (Guardian News & Media), Anne Bentley (TEGNA), Candice Cook Simmons (RadicalMedia), Cristina Miller (Intermedia Touch, Inc.), Ling Sun (Nebraska Public Media), Candace Montgomery (The Atlantic), Darcy Matheson (Daily Hive), Veronica Saluzzi (FORT) Entertainment), Krista Smith (Netflix), Audrey Irvine (CNN), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/10/16/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-media-of-2023/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire