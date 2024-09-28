Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2024. These exceptional women have demonstrated empathy, authenticity, and confidence in their leadership, propelling the media industry forward. As leaders in this vital field, they influence public opinion, amplify important issues, and enhance public knowledge as they raise the bar for excellence in journalism and beyond.

Among this year's honorees is Chrysta Burton, Senior Vice President of Physical Production and Visual Effects for Paramount Pictures. A dynamic powerhouse in the industry, Burton is celebrated for her award-winning projects and technical expertise. She is also a passionate advocate for diversity and actively mentors aspiring filmmakers in both Los Angeles and Oakland.

We also recognize the accomplishments of Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer of TIME. Under her leadership, TIME has accelerated its digital transformation, expanded into new platforms, and revitalized its brand overall. Sibley has diversified TIME's revenue streams, supercharged its global live events business, and increased advertising revenue.

Finally, we honor Melissa Crawford, President and General Manager of NBC 7 San Diego and Telemundo 20. Crawford's digital and social promotions have delivered a 2,000% increase in social audience, and her work to promote NBC 4 New York's OTT and streaming products led to significant growth in video views.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2024.

Anoushka Healy (News Corporation), Gurinder Singh (Altice USA), Jessica Sibley (TIME), Rakhi Seth-Forrest (NBCUniversal), Barbara Peng (Business Insider), Lisa Knutson (The E.W. Scripps Co.), Candi Carter (Elily Inc.), Lyndsay Moyer (Comcast), Jessica Parker Gilbert (The New York Times), Brooke Jaffe (Penske Media Corporation), Kate Warren (Devex), Cristina Miller (Intermedia Touch, Inc.), Samantha Skey (SHE Media), Candace Montgomery (The Atlantic), Brette Graber (Mass Appeal), Suzanna de Baca (Business Publications Corporation), Veronica Saluzzi (FORTÉ Entertainment), Amanda Smith (Fairchild Media), Melinda Waldrop (Great American Media Services), Siobhan Fagan (Simpler Media Group, Inc.), Rita McNeil Danish (Signal Ohio), Ellen Schmitt (Brickyard VFX | Brickyard Filmworks), Susan Gerardo Dunn (Baltimore Fishbowl), Nicole Casperson (Fintech Is Femme), Marianne Howatson (C&G Media Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/26/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-media-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

