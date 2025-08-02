Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2025. These women are guiding the media industry through ongoing shifts in how content is created, delivered, and consumed. These leaders are designing the strategies that shape how media companies build cross-platform brands, develop new revenue streams, and adapt to shifting audience behaviors. Their work spans creative development, marketing, operations, and audience growth. What sets them apart is their ability to navigate complexity while keeping the focus on connection—between brands and consumers, between platforms and people, and across the industry itself.

Throughout the media industry, women hold many high-ranking positions, including Candice Cook, Chief Strategy Officer for Candarah Media, a multimedia global content venture. Cook is a C-suite executive, business strategist, and attorney. She is responsible for the trademark and scaling of the Cronut pastry for Dominique Ansel, which changed the way the legal and business community viewed the power of small businesses and intellectual property. She has led the bakery's legal, business, communications, marketing, and strategy functions since the company's inception.

We also congratulate honoree Samantha Skey, the Chief Executive Officer of SHE Media. In addition to the company's owned and operated brands, the SHE Media Collective represents the largest network of independent publishers and creators in the U.S. Throughout her career, Skey has exhibited a long-standing commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. She launched the SHE Media Collective in 2016 with a focus on supporting underrepresented publishers and creators.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Susan Gerardo Dunn, the Founder and CEO of Baltimore Fishbowl, a leading digital news platform dedicated to covering Baltimore's unique community, which she launched in 2011. Under Dunn's leadership, the publication has earned a reputation for thoughtful reporting and community engagement, amplifying the voices of diverse Baltimoreans, and has won numerous awards, including Website of General Excellence from the Maryland, Delaware, and D.C. Press Association.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Media for 2025.

Candi Carter (Cistus Media), Candice Cook (RadicalMedia), Tatiana Argüello (NBCUniversal Local), Amber Estabrook (BDG), Anne Urda (Law360), Julie Iannuzzi (Yahoo Finance), Dr. Sheila Robinson (Executive Woman Media), Siobhan Fagan (Simpler Media Group, Inc.), Jessica Parker Gilbert (The Composition Collective), Samantha Skey (SHE Media), Suzanna de Baca (Story Board Advisors, LLC), Cristina Miller (Intermedia Touch, Inc.), Marianne Howatson (C&G Media Group), Gigi Gomez (Paramount), Laura Evans (SnapChat), Brooke Jaffe (Penske Media), Kate Warren (Devex), Sandy Almendarez (Informa Markets), Brette Graber (Mass Appeal), J Rita McNeil Danish (Signal Ohio), Nicole Casperson (Fintech Is Femme), Dafnne Wejebe (Nueva Network), Jennifer Cotter (Peloton Interactive), Susan Dunn (Baltimore Fishbowl), Melinda Waldrop (Great American Media Services), Lisa Knutson (The E.W. Scripps Company) and Michelle Smith McDonald (San Jose State University), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-media-for-2025/

