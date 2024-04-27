Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine for 2024

NEW YORK, April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine for 2024. While women have been medical practitioners for centuries, there's been a recent rise in women physicians in the United States. The numbers have been steadily climbing for nearly two decades, with about 38% of US physicians being women in 2023.

In addition to serving as physicians, women leaders in medicine have taken on administrative and executive roles, lending their skills and specialized knowledge to the field to provide better patient care.

Among these leaders is physician and entrepreneur Avril Beckford. She's the founder of the Pediatric and Adolescent Center, and she serves as the Chief Pediatric Officer for the WellStar Health System, a nationally recognized healthcare system.

This year's honorees include Heather Prendergast, the Executive Director of the University of Illinois Physician Group with the University of Illinois College of Medicine. Among her achievements is the establishment of the first off-site University of Illinois Multispecialty Ambulatory Clinic in 2020.

We also extend honors to Catherine Codispoti, the SVP and Chief People Officer at Mercy, one of the 25 largest health systems in the US. Codispoti has served in multiple executive roles in medicine throughout her 20-year career.

Reetu Singh (Saint Francis Health System), Lauren Singelakis (Mount Sinai Health System), Janis Green, MD (Holy Cross Health), Tulay Aksoy (Advocate Health), Krista Boe (Acorn Health), Sally Boeve (Easterseals Blake Foundation), Deb Halligan (Nudj Health), Catherine Codispoti (Mercy), Lynette Scherer (Surgical Affiliates Management Group), Alison Flynn Gaffney (JLL), Luxme Hariharan (Nicklaus Children's Health System), Jamie Engel (Parkview Medical Center), Avril Beckford (WellStar Health System), Heather Sojourner (WellBe Senior Medical), Deborah Gilboa (Ask Doctor G), Heather Prendergast (University of Illinois College of Medicine), Haley Parker (Virginia University of Integrative Medicine), Daniela Ferrara (Genentech), Samira Ummat (Longevity Medical Clinic & Bellamedica), Christie-Michele Hogue (Mouth Mirrors), Kenna Stephenson (Northern Arizona VAHCS), Diana Chavkin (Pacific Fertility Center Los Angeles), Alexis Anvekar (The Leela Integrative Medicine Center), Aenor Sawyer (University of California, San Francisco), Sacsha T.M. Sanders (Vikor Scientific), and many others.

