Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine for 2025

NEW YORK, March 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine for 2025. In a field that demands exceptional skill, dedication, and resilience, these women exemplify the highest standards of leadership and patient care. These leaders have demonstrated outstanding problem-solving abilities, attention to detail, and a cooperative spirit, all while managing teams and driving innovation in healthcare.

Among our honorees is Reetu Singh, System Chief Medical Officer for Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A highly accomplished healthcare professional with a diverse range of experiences and a passion for improving the quality of healthcare, Singh is responsible for overseeing system quality, medical staff, service line medical directors, and acute inpatient medicine. Her dedication to excellence and her ability to inspire and lead others make her an invaluable asset to the healthcare community.

We also recognize Diana Contreras, Chief Health Care Officer at Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA). Contreras studies national and federal data trends and insights and offers strategic recommendations to advance accessible, equitable, and high quality sexual and reproductive healthcare. She engages with external organizations to advance sexual and reproductive healthcare by representing PPFA in public forums, forging alliances and cross-sector dialogs to address systemic barriers to care.

Finally, we highlight honoree Luxme Hariharan, Chief of Ophthalmology and Chief Population Health Officer at Dayton Children's Hospital. As an accomplished global researcher and child health advocate, Hariharan has a passion for international health that is deeply rooted in her background. Her life and career passion is to create and scale effective programs and policies to prevent, diagnose, and treat childhood vision disorders both locally and abroad.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine for 2025.

Dr. Heidi Beilis, MD, DABR, FACR (WellSpan Health), Dr. Ami Parekh (Included Health), Reetu Singh (Saint Francis Health System), Sangeeta Bhorade (Natera), Janis Green (Holy Cross Health), Lauren Singelakis (Mount Sinai Health System), Dr. Hina Ghory (CareWell Health), Krista Boe (Acorn Health), Sally Boeve (Easter Seals Blake Foundation), Debra Halligan (Nudj Health), Dr. Jaya Phookan (Advocate Aurora Health), Dr. Jessica Whittle (Vapotherm), Dr. Sarah Abel (Wella Clinic Naturopathic Medicine), Alison Flynn Gaffney (Banner Health), Dr. Diana Contreras (Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Amy Edgar (Blackbird Health), Deborah Gilboa (Ask Dr G), Claudia Aime, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC (Oregon Health & Science University), Heather Predergast, MD (University of Illinois College of Medicine), Virginia Loewenstine (Tri State Preventive Health Consultants, LLC), Daniela Ferrara (Genentech), Samira Ummat (Longevity Medical Clinic), Lauren Gums (Transcarent), Kenna Stephenson (Prosano Health), Diana Morales (DM Consulting, LLC), Aenor Sawyer (University of California, San Francisco), Christy Diggins Mancini (Tufts Medical Center), Hanah Polotsky (CommonSpirit Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-medicine-for-2025/

