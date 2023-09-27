Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine of 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Medicine of 2023. The number of women choosing medicine as a career continues to grow. Back in 1960, women represented a mere 6% of all U.S. physicians. However, in the present day, women now constitute over one-third of the physician workforce, and approximately 47% of residents and fellows, thanks to an increase in the acceptance of women into medical schools. Interestingly, as of 2019, the majority of U.S. medical students are women.

This shift in the medical landscape can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, women have historically been seen as leaders within households, and these leadership skills readily transfer to the medical realm. Furthermore, there is a growing recognition of the significance of diversity within the medical field, with research demonstrating that gender diversity among healthcare providers results in improved patient outcomes. For this year's award, we have narrowed down some of the top women leaders in medicine, a list that is composed of physicians, doctors, clinicians and educators who are changing the face of medicine through their profession, teachings, and personal lives. We recognize and honor each awardee for their commitment to quality care and advancements within the field.

This year's prestigious list features several notable honorees, including Connie Savor Price, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health. Price boasts an impressive track record of securing federal funding and has authored over 75 manuscripts and delivered more than 175 lectures on the prevention of healthcare-associated infectious diseases and related subjects. Another deserving recipient of recognition is Catherine Counard, who holds the position of State Medical Officer at the Illinois Department of Public Health, one of the state's long-standing agencies with an annual budget of approximately $500 million. Lastly, we have Sara Fazio, an award-winning Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Avril Beckford (WellStar Health System), Mariam Bekhit (Healthy Minds), Connie Price (Denver Health), Luxme Hariharan (Dayton Children's Hospital), Daniela Ferrara (Genentech), Stephanie Coyne (Veterans Administration), Heather Sojourner (WellBe Senior Medical), Aenor Sawyer (UCSF), Samira Ummat (Longevity Medical Clinic & Bellamedica), Nieca Goldberg (Atria New York City), Luti Kashimawo (Ochsner Health), Sulin Chung (Envision Healthcare), Sacsha T.M. Sanders (Vikor Scientific™), Alexandra Goetjen (New Hanover Regional Medical Center), Diana Chavkin (Pacific Fertility Center Los Angeles), Kenna Stephenson (Northern Arizona VAHCS), Jamie Engel (Parkview Medical Center), Haley Parker (Virginia University of Integrative Medicine), Heather M. Prendergast (College of Medicine), Ilkcan Cokgor (MarinHealth), Deborah Gilboa (Ask Doctor G), Aarti Singla (Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine), Allyson Shrikhande (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine), Rohini Bogineni (Doctors Medical Center of Modesto), Christie-Michele Hogue (Mouth Mirrors), Kara Hartl (Troy Medical), Alexis Anvekar (The Leela Integrative Medicine Center), Melissa Rosenhan (Schweiger Dermatology Group), and many others.

