Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Minnesota for 2025

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Minnesota for 2025. Nestled in the northern Midwest, Minnesota is known for its breathtaking natural wonders, including 14,420 bodies of fresh water that give it the name the "Land of 10,000 Lakes." With about a third of the state covered in forests, Minnesota's rich landscape is mirrored by a diverse and thriving economy. The top sectors include healthcare, retail agriculture, technology, higher education, sports, manufacturing, and insurance.

This year, we honor Ning Li, the Chief Executive Officer for NovoLINC, a thermal technology startup. Li is an innovation leader in digital product research and development, including various industrial solutions with artificial intelligence. She has held technical leadership roles leading teams to deliver world-class innovation results, and she has managed product development from prototype to volume production.

We also celebrate the career accomplishments of Rebecca Lieberman, the Vice President of the People Team and Financial Services for Optum. In this role, Lieberman leads the people strategy and partners with the chief digital and technology officer on advancing the business through forward-thinking solutions, development of innovative, consumer-based outcomes, upskilling of capabilities needed to meet current and future customer needs, and creating an inclusive culture.

Finally, we congratulate Morgan Kennedy, the VP of Partnership Activation, Events, and Special Projects for the Minnesota Vikings. Kennedy manages fulfillment and engagement efforts with Vikings partners, supports partner contract extensions and renewals, and leads the events department in planning and executing fan-facing tentpole events. Her responsibilities also include overseeing major events, such as the annual draft party and training camp, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for fans.

Amelia Hardy (Best Buy), Melissa Voigt (WebMD Health Services), Nicole Newville (KOSE), Kristi Einhorn (Medtronic), Sonja Dusil (SMD Real Estate, LLC), Miriam Chickering (NextGenU.org), Neelu Boddipalli (Solventum Corporation), Lisa Sterling(Perceptyx), Deb LaMere (Datasite), Trudi Noel Trysla (Fairview Health Services), Tracey Gibson (Andersen Corporation), Kimberly Halva (Fairview Health Services), Laura Brock (nVent), Rebecca Lieberman (Optum), Julie Henson (Decipher Investigative Intelligence), Brenda McCormick (Children's Minnesota), Kari Snaza (Oasis Health Partners), Traci Lehman (Sentry Management), Trish Backes (uncapped communications, a CGI Group company), Melissa Carmichael (Homegrown Capital), Sheri McGrath (Element Fleet Management), Kristin Prestegaard (Kristin Prestegaard Consulting, LLC), LuAnn Heinen (Business Group on Health), Lindsey Hickey (Simek's), Angelina Lawton (Sportsdigita), Lindsey Sand (Vivie), Kate Woelffer (Motive), Diana Geseking (Restaurant Technologies, Inc.), Karen Abrahamson (Breakthrough T1D), Debra Laaser (Faithful & True), Ning Li (NovoLINC), Joni Thome (Wanta Thome PLC), Beau Aroonpol (CHS), Kristin Parrott (Abbott), Danae Goldsmith (Workplace Options), Kate Quattlebaum (NBC Sports Next), Jane McGinty (Protolabs), Sara Loeffler (Red Canary), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-minnesota-for-2025/

