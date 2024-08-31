Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2024. These inspiring women are at the helm of organizations and initiatives dedicated to making a positive impact on communities, families, and individuals around the world. Their work spans a range of causes, including healthcare, education, the environment, and social justice. As nonprofit leaders, they balance mission-driven work with team building, leadership, and growth all while demonstrating empathy, emotional intelligence, and a deep commitment to their causes.

First, we honor Isis Dallis, Executive Director of Climate Nexus. With over 20 years of experience in building teams, leading companies, and transforming organizational cultures, Dallis is deeply committed to climate action, solutions, and justice.

We also honor Shane Woods, Executive Director of Girlstart, a women-led nonprofit organization that offers year-round out-of-school STEM programs for girls in grades 4-8. Under Woods' leadership, Girlstart recently celebrated 25 years of empowering girls through informal educational opportunities in STEM fields.

Finally, we celebrate the accomplishments of Iara Peng, the Founder and CEO of JustFund. After 25 years of startup experience, Peng launched JustFund.us, an innovative online portal that connects grantmakers directly to organizations to help move resources more quickly while facilitating greater trust, transparency, and accountability across funder communities.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2024.

Candance Patel-Taylor (Concern Worldwide US), Janice Hurtado Aeppli (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), Colleen Finn Ridenhour (Feed the Children), Deborah Gokie (Arthritis Foundation), Rita Gardner (Melmark), Beth Alexander (Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.), Catherine Milone (Junior Achievement USA), Tyese Lawyer (Our House, Inc.), Nina Longino (iMentor), Jennifer Harris (National Park Foundation), Stacey Masson (The YMCAs of Québec), Christian Nunes (National Organization for Women), Shane Woods (Girlstart), Isis Dallis (Climate Nexus), Maryum Lewis (Status: Home), Louisa Imperiale (Issue One), Melanie Davis (Physical & Health Education Canada), Nancy Racette (DRiWaterstone Human Capital), Shannon Razsadin (Military Family Advisory Network), Andrea Burton (The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland), Heather O'Steen (Professional Management Associates, LLC), Sherece West-Scantlebury (Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation), Ann-Marie Louison (The Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services), Shannon Mouton (Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, Inc.), Jennifer McNelly (American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), Iara Peng (JustFund), Amanda Meeson (Sterling House Community Center), Margaret Sanchez (YWCA Greater Cleveland), Laura Gardner (Joni and Friends), Felicia Thompson (Arizona Cactus-Pine Council), Bri Seoane (Girl Scouts of Northern California), Dr. Rebecca Lienhard (Tierra del Sol Foundation), Sara Asalya (Newcomer Women's Services), Libbie Sonnier, PhD (The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/29/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-non-profit-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

