Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2025

NEW YORK, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2025. Women make up 75% of the nonprofit workforce but lead fewer than a quarter of organizations—despite consistently being at the forefront of mission-driven work. The leaders recognized this year are shifting that dynamic. They combine strategic vision with deep operational skill, guiding organizations that address everything from public health and education to climate and economic justice. Their leadership is expanding access, building resilience, and driving lasting change in communities across the country.

Among our honorees is Torine Creppy, the President of Safe Kids Worldwide, a global nonprofit dedicated to protecting kids from preventable injuries. For nearly 24 years, Creppy has dedicated her career to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families, especially the most vulnerable and the historically marginalized. Under her leadership, the Safe Kids Buckle Up program has evolved into the most comprehensive child passenger safety program in the world, and the Safe Kids pedestrian safety program has reached more than 20 million children in 10 countries.

We also honor Maryum Phillips, the President and CEO of Status: Home, Inc., Atlanta's oldest and largest provider of permanent supportive housing for low-income and homeless individuals and families affected by HIV/AIDS. Since stepping into the role in 2021, Phillips has steered the organization through transformative growth, overseeing a $26 million capital campaign, managing a $10 million budget, leading a team of 30, and helping more than 400 individuals find stability, dignity, and a place to call home each year.

Finally, we congratulate Ann-Marie Louison, Chief Impact Officer of The Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES) in New York City. Louison and her team are responsible for the organization's efforts to understand the impact of the youth, alternatives to incarceration, mental health treatment services, and the execution of efforts to improve services that help clients build better lives. She joined CASES in 1999 to launch the award-winning Nathaniel Project, CASES' first alternative to incarceration program for adults with serious mental illnesses.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2025.

Michelle Nunn (CARE), Ceri Danheux (Goodwill Industries International), Colleen Ridenhour (Feed the Children), Jenna Recuber (The Hunger Project), Jennifer McNelly (American Society of Safety Professionals), Peggy O'Neill (Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York), Dr. Faith Adole (U-VOL Foundation), Coker Powell (The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Janice Hurtado Aeppli (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), Kimberly Lewis (Goodwill Industries of East Texas), Rita Gardner (Melmark), Christian Nunes (National Organization for Women), Tyese Lawyer (Our House, Inc.), Maryum Phillips (Status: Home), Bri Seoane (Cardea Services), Louisa Imperiale (Issue One), Shannon Razsadin (Military Family Advisory Network), Melanie Davis (Physical & Health Education Canada), Dr. Sherece West (Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation), Pamela Prince-Eason (Women's Business Enterprise National Council), Torine Creppy (Safe Kids Worldwide), Heather O'Steen (Professional Management Associates, LLC), Rebecca Lienhard (Tierra del Sol Foundation), Ann-Marie Louison (The Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services), Denise Durham Williams (My Sisters' Place NY), Deekay Fox (Great Jobs KC), Tycely Williams (Liberty Fellowship), Pushpika Freitas (MarketPlace: Handwork of India), Regina Blye (Chris & Dana Reeve Foundation), Candance Patel-Taylor (Concern Worldwide US), Loriana De Crescenzo (Intermountain Health), Libbie Sonnier, PhD (The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children), Heidy Lopez (YMCA of Greater New York), Ellyn Weisel (WildCare), Laura Gardner (Integrus Foundation) and Sara Asalya (Newcomer Women's Services), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-non-profit-for-2025/

