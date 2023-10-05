Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit of 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit of 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-Profit of 2023. In today's non-profit world, women make up more than 70% of professionals, a sector that holds significant importance in the U.S. economy, contributing a substantial $1.4 trillion to the American economy in the first quarter of 2022. Armed with their strong leadership abilities and a pioneering spirit, these women are leaving a profound mark on the communities they serve across various domains. This includes the orchestration of grassroots fundraising initiatives, spearheading global movements, and a myriad of other impactful endeavors.

Notably, research has demonstrated that nonprofits led by women in top positions tend to achieve greater success. They consistently outperform their counterparts in realizing their missions, attaining their objectives, and fostering higher employee satisfaction with the organization's overall performance. Acknowledging the evident influence of female leaders, this year's list of awardees includes women who have played pivotal roles in guiding their non-profits across diverse sectors such as education, housing, environmental conservation, healthcare, and various others.

Among the distinguished honorees featured on this year's list, Wendy Sullivan stands out, leveraging nearly four decades of advocacy experience in her capacity as CEO of Easterseals Midwest, where her leadership has propelled the organization to become the largest provider of developmental disability services in Missouri. Another exemplary figure is Jennifer Harris, who holds the position of Senior Vice President of Philanthropy at the National Park Foundation, overseeing a team of more than 20 experts dedicated to generating an impressive annual sum of over $30 million in support of national parks.

Lastly, we have Mona Mourshed, a seasoned leader in the education and workforce domains, who brings her extensive expertise to the role of founding Global CEO at Generation; her accolades include being previously recognized as one of Fortune Magazine's "40 Under 40" honorees and her authorship of widely-cited reports in the field of education.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Non-profit of 2023.

Colleen Finn Ridenhour (Feed the Children), Janice Aeppli (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), Priyanka Sharma (World Education), Deborah Gokie (Arthritis Foundation), Cici Ebersole (Ducks Unlimited), Beth Alexander (Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee), Catherine Milone (Junior Achievement USA), Nina Longino (iMentor), Shari Krull (StreetWise Partners), Jennifer Harris (National Park Foundation), Christian Nunes (National Organization for Women), Shane Woods (Girlstart), Isis Dallis (Climate Nexus), Danielle Hilliker (Southeastern Michigan Health Association), Maryum Lewis (Status: Home), Melanie Davis (Physical and Health Education Canada), Nancy K. Racette (DRiWaterstone Human Capital), Shannon Razsadin (Military Family Advisory Network), Sophia M. Piliouras (Minority Corporate Counsel Association), Heather O'Steen (Professional Management Associates), Sherece West-Scantebury (Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation), Shannon Mouton (Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services), Iara Peng (JustFund), Amanda Meeson (Sterling House Community Center), Margaret Sanchez (YWCA of Greater Cleveland), Felicia Thompson (Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/10/02/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-non-profit-of-2023/

