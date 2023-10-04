Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exceptional women are shattering barriers and making significant advancements in the real estate sector. The appeal of this market is undeniable, considering that the global real estate industry is expected to reach a staggering $613.6 trillion in 2023. Fortunately, women have already attained impressive levels of success in the U.S. real estate landscape, constituting 57% of all brokers and agents.

The recipients of this year's awards possess knowledge and dedication that prove invaluable to their clients. They cater to a diverse clientele, including individuals, large corporations, nonprofits, individual investors, and more, all showcasing an unparalleled level of expertise. Their leadership has not only breathed new life into the organizations they serve but also holds the potential to inspire and empower a new generation of women leaders.

This year's honorees include Lori Lane, who serves as the President and Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' highly successful New Homes Division. Under Lane's guidance, the Luxury Collection sales have achieved a remarkable 395% increase in sales volume.

We are also proud to recognize Kathryn Scarborough, who holds the position of President at Austin, Engel & VVlkers Austin. Notably, Scarborough has consistently been the company's Top Producer from 2004 to 2023 and set a historic record by selling a home listed for $38.9 million, the highest-recorded sale in Austin, Texas's history. Lastly, we celebrate Laura Brady, the visionary Founder and CEO of the international luxury real estate auction firm, Concierge Auctions, which, in just a decade, has achieved sales exceeding $2 billion.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2023.

Chelby Sanders (Cresa), Lori Lane (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties), Roxanne Kemph (CBRE), Leigh Griffin (Cushman & Wakefield), Amy MacLaren (CBRE), Lara Shuqom Gehl (The Collective at Compass), Julia Evinger (Marcus & Millichap), Lori Muller (EXIT Realty), Lisa VanCleave Lay (BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee), Anneke Greco (JLL), Maria Cintron (Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty), Valerie Richardson (ICSC), Maura Flanagan (CBRE), Gabrielle Witkin (TTR Sotheby's International Realty), Tricia Brouwers (Wintrust Mortgage), Linda Booker (Core5 Industrial Partners), Isabelle Owens (Owens Realty Services), Kathy Sawin (Metro Commercial), Candice Burney (Ray Stone Incorporated), Jennifer Sutter (Acento Real Estate Partners), Stephanie Graves (Q10 Property Advisors), Courtney Schnee (Northwood Ravin), Kathryn Scarborough (Engel & VVlkers Austin), Diana Pittro (RMK Management), Vendy Chan (Century 21 Real Estate Alliance Group), Laura Brady (Concierge Auctions), Lacy Beasley (Retail Strategies), Jocelyn Vas (Final Offer), Marie McLucas (Primax Properties), Joy Peters (Signature Property Management), Connie Yoshimura (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alaska Realty), Lauren Vanni Kinard (First Excel Title), Kathy Makino-Leipsitz (Shelborne Development), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/10/02/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-real-estate-of-2023/

