Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2024

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2024. The leaders of real estate do so much more than buying and selling property. Within the primary real estate sectors of land, commercial, industrial, and residential, many top-level professionals are needed to keep things moving, including leaders in development, management, lending, sales, marketing, and professional services like law and accounting.

Simply put, the leaders of real estate help facilitate dreams. And women leaders are truly the backbone of the industry, making up the majority of real estate professionals for over 45 years.

Join us as we celebrate Leigh Griffin, the Senior Managing Director for Cushman & Wakefield who leads the Property Management business in Florida. Griffin oversees one of the country's largest property and facilities management portfolios.

Next, we acknowledge Chelby Sanders, a Managing Principal for Cresa, the world's largest occupier-only commercial real estate firm. In her role, Sanders utilizes her passion for bringing people and possibilities together to create spaces for companies that go beyond.

Finally, we extend our honors to Lea Ann Molineux, VP of Real Estate Delivery for McKesson, a leading healthcare company, leveraging her three decades of diversified real estate and organizational leadership experience to drive innovation and lead her team forward.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2024.

Stephanie Dorsey (Siemens Real Estate Services, North America), Jeri Ballard (Shell), Sabrina Solomiany (Berkadia), Marie Anderson (CBRE), Lori Muller (EXIT Realty Corp. International), Lea Ann Molineux (McKesson), Keri AmRhrein-Scott (Colliers International), Julie Jones (Douglas Elliman Real Estate), Tina West (Sares-Regis Group), Traci Lehman (Sentry Management), Leslie Swanson (Tanger Outlets), Lee Bradford (D.R. Horton), Laure Thibodeau (Quarterra Group), Jessica Norman (Tanger Outlet), Meghan Henselwood (Manulife Investment Management), Lori Krull (Sinatra), Jolene Weinstein (PorchLight Real Estate Group), Kathryn Scarborough (Engel & Völkers Austin), Tricia Brouwers (Wintrust Mortgage), Connie Yoshimura (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alaska Realty), Maria Cintron (Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty), Chelby Sanders (Cresa), Maura Flanagan (CBRE), Vendy Chan (CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance Group), Laura Brady (Concierge Auctions), Linda Booker (Core5 Industrial Partners, LLC), Leigh Griffin (Cushman & Wakefield), Jocelyn Vas (Final Offer), Lauren Vanni Kinard (First Excel Title, LLC), Anneke Greco (JLL), Julia Evinger (Marcus & Millichap), Kathy Sawin (Metro Commercial), Isabelle Owens (Owens Realty Services), Candice Burney (Ray Stone Incorporated), Lacy Beasley (Retail Strategies), Jennifer Sutter (Acento Real Estate Partners), Kathy Makino-Leipsitz (Shelborne Development), Joy Peters (Signature Property Management), Gabrielle Witkin (TTR Sotheby's International Realty), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/08/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-real-estate-for-2024/

