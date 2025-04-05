Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2025

NEW YORK, April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2025. As one of the most dynamic and influential sectors of the economy, real estate shapes the way people live, work, and connect. From navigating market fluctuations to driving growth and revitalization efforts, these women are advancing the industry through thoughtful leadership and strategic decision-making. Their work reflects a deep understanding of both the business and human sides of real estate—balancing financial insight with a commitment to building strong, lasting communities.

Among this year's awardees is Keri Scott, an Executive Vice President with Colliers. Scott specializes in project leasing, building sales, and tenant representation for industrial and office properties. She represents more than one million square feet of properties, as well as several high-profile national and local tenants. Her focus is mid-bay industrial and flex office business parks, single- and multi-tenant industrial, and ground-up developments.

We also acknowledge Tricia Brouwers, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Wintrust Mortgage. Brouwers is a veteran in mortgages, sales, and executive management who leads a billion-dollar production team. She has built a platform for coaching real estate professionals to achieve greater productivity, creating a "win-win" for them and her team.

Finally, we honor Tali Reiner, Managing Director of Property Management for Security Properties and President of Security Properties Residential. With nearly two decades of experience in the multifamily housing industry, Reiner has led the management of a diverse portfolio across 17 states, overseeing a wide range of property types and markets. She is directly responsible for property management operations of SP's real estate portfolio.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2025.

Chelby Sanders (Cresa), Maria Cintron (Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty), Bethany Brokaw (The Brokaw Group), Marie Anderson (CBRE), Lea Ann Molineux (McKesson), Keri Scott (Colliers International), Julie Jones (Douglas Elliman Real Estate), Tina West (Sares Regis Group), Traci Lehman (Sentry Management), Tracy Shuey (Partners), Corinne Pruzanski (Cadillac Fairview), Lee Hayes Bradford (D.R. Horton), Laure Thibodeau (Quarterra Group), Anya Ostry (CBRE), Jessica Norman (Tanger Outlets), Meghan Henselwood (Manulife Investment Management), Annie Bello (RE/MAX Advance Realty), Jami Adelman (Campus Apartments), Tricia Brouwers (Wintrust Mortgage), Susanna Boyer (Pure Realty), Tam-Marion Warren (Warren Real Estate), Vendy Chan (Compass), Laura Brady (Concierge Auctions), Anneke Greco (JLL), Lauren Kinard (First Excel Title, LLC), Christine Colley (JLL), Tali Reiner (Security Properties Residential), Kathy Makino (Shelborne Development), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/top-50-women-leaders-in-real-estate-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire