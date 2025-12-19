Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Software Development for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Software Development for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Software Development for 2025. Software development underpins nearly every modern system, from business operations and healthcare infrastructure to the tools people use every day. As organizations deepen their reliance on digital platforms, the demand for leaders who can guide complex engineering work continues to grow. The women recognized this year design and build the technologies that support essential services, improve user experiences, and enable new capabilities across industries, bringing the technical judgment and adaptability this field requires.

This year, we celebrate Mekaela Davis, Chief Partner Officer at Trintech, a global provider of AI-powered financial close solutions. With more than 20 years in technology and consulting, she has built major partnerships with leading technology and consulting firms, supporting the company's ecosystem growth and strengthening outcomes for clients. As the first Chief Partner Officer in the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, Davis leads efforts to expand Trintech's partner network, modernize its go-to-market approach, and align product innovation with broader partnership strategy.

We also honor Janette Lee, Head of Global Business Value Consulting at Stripe, an Irish-American financial technology company. Lee is an accomplished client advisor and management leader with a 20-year track record of partnering with organizations across industries to identify growth opportunities, solve complex challenges, and drive strategic initiatives. She is a results-driven leader with a proven ability to deliver innovative solutions that support revenue growth and improve win rates for enterprise and commercial businesses. Lee leads high-performing teams, develops effective account strategies, and builds long-lasting client relationships.

Lastly, we extend congratulations to Stephanie Mangum, Partner Manager Executive at Siemens Digital Industries Software. With 28 years of experience in IT, product lifecycle management, and software sales for digital transformation, Mangum is dedicated to helping manufacturers achieve their digital ambitions. She manages and supports emerging partners at Siemens Digital Industries, ensuring they effectively use PLM software solutions. Siemens is a leader in digitalization, offering comprehensive tools that enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Software Development for 2025.

Miranda Nash (Oracle), Karin Shopen (Cisco), Janette Lee (Stripe), Stephanie Mangum (Siemens Digital Industries Software), Maureen Thomas (Infor), Heather Peck (UKG), Helen Muth (Clarivate), Elie Salameh (WSP USA), Kimberly Davis (ASRC Federal), Kristine Chamberlain (Splunk), Lisa Ferrante-Walsh (Native Instruments), Felicia Anderson (Epiq), Nandini Srinivasan (Motive), Veena Gowda (Teradata), Mekaela Davis (Trintech), Mary Delaney (Karbon), Heather Richmond (GradGuard), Chandana Nagaraj (Omnissa), Lisa Agrella (e2open), Barbara Vankirk (IQ Inc.), Anika Stein (CAMINNO), Nadia Petkova (Applied Systems), Laryssa Alexander (ECi Software Solutions), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-software-development-for-2025/

