Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology for 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology for 2023. Women in the technology space have broken down barriers and shattered stereotypes, carving out an inspiring path for generations to come. These trailblazing individuals have demonstrated remarkable innovation, resilience, and determination in a field traditionally dominated by men. Through their visionary leadership, they have pioneered groundbreaking technologies, spearheaded transformative initiatives, and fostered inclusive work environments. Some of this year's awardees serve at organizations known around the world including McKinsey & Company, IBM, and Microsoft. Each individual has not only achieved remarkable success in their own right but has also become a powerful advocate for diversity and gender equality within the industry.

Among this year's awardees is Kinnera Angadi, Chief Technology Officer for Honeywell Smart Energy & Thermal Solutions, who leads digital transformation and sustainability efforts by delivering innovative metering, communication, and software solutions for utilities, fostering innovation, resource preservation, and energy efficiency. Awardee Tanya Rodriguez-Heffel, Chief Technology Officer for the State of Kansas, drives strategic digital evolution, technology integration, and innovation collaboration among state agencies to enhance the state's position as a technology leader, encompassing information security and privacy. Also awarded is Lakecia Gunter, the Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft's Global Partner Solutions, who leads the technical vision and strategy to drive digital transformation within the industry's largest partner ecosystem while navigating the forefront of AI and technological advancements.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology for 2023.

Nancy Kramer (IBM iX), Kinnera Angadi (Honeywell Smart Energy & Thermal Solutions), Jill Niland (ServiceMaster Companies), Monika Panpaliya (JPMorgan Chase), Kate Richling (Media.Monks), Felicia Ratka (Toll Brothers Smart Home Technologies), Lakecia Gunter (Microsoft), Arati Chavan (Elevance Health), Rong Pan (AMD), Tanya Rodriguez-Heffel (State of Kansas), Jaya Vaidhyanathan (BCT Digital), Susannah P. Torpey (Winston & Strawn), Tiffani Misencik (Greenway Health), Susan Hubbard (Oak Ridge National Laboratory for Science & Technology; UT-Battelle), Chitra Madhwacharyula, Rachael Britt-McGraw (Summit Medical Group), Lynn Tornabene (Anteriad), Cereen Varghese (Caresoft Global), Shoma Thomas (WellSky), Alex Gobbi (Code42), Jennifer Leatherbarrow (Complete Care Management), Lydia Scherr (Appreciation Financial), Hetal Parikh (Rangam Consultants), Monica Rosser (Tria Federal), Kristin Begley (Capital Rx), Penelope Merced (MidCap Financial), Rachel Cohen (RFC Strategies, LLC), Chandralekha Tanwar (Webonise), Cecily Mak (Wisdom Ventures), Betsy Soehren-Jones (Fortress Information Security), Kathy Carter (PhotoShelter), Ling Ling Sun (Nebraska Public Media), Chrissie Coon (Mutualink), Kelley Mullick (Iceotope Technologies Ltd), Rebecca Hofmann (Blockchain For Energy), Portia Hemphill (Scientists for Social Progress, Inc), Sandra Previde (KP IT Telehealth), Pat Taylor (Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association), Casee Lemons (Tetra Tech), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/08/28/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-technology-for-2023/

