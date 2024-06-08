Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology for 2024

NEW YORK, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology for 2024. Leaders in technology work in a wide array of professions and sectors. From cybersecurity to database management, these tech-savvy problem solvers have a few traits in common. Tech people are disciplined and solution-oriented with a strong understanding of modern technology. They think outside the box and are generally curious about how things work.

To be a leader in tech, skills like communication, empathy, and adaptability become much more important. While tech is a growing field, the number of women leaders still falls short, with a rate of about 3-to-1 when compared to men in the field, making it vital to honor the accomplishments of the women leaders in technology.

First, we recognize Ladan Herovi, the Corporate Media Lead for Adobe. Through this role, Herovi and her team are responsible for advancing the reputation of this global software company.

Next, we extend our congratulations to Kristin Begley, the Chief Growth Officer for Capital Rx. With many years of experience in the pharmaceutical supply chain, value-based care, and technology infrastructure, Begley leads the expansion and growth of the company's commercial business.

Lastly, we recognize the executive leadership of Priya Aswani. As the Director of Architecture and Strategy at Microsoft, she leads a team of engineers toward confidential computing standards in sovereign and clandestine clouds. She and her team were even awarded a congressional contract worth $90 million, among other efforts in aeronautics and space.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology for 2024.

Nancy Kramer (IBM iX), Kinnera Angadi (Verizon Connect), Sheba Roy (Equinix (EQIX), Monika Panpaliya (JPMorgan Chase), Manisha Gupta (Oracle), Lorraine Twohill (Google), Lakecia Gunter (Microsoft), Amanda Taylor (Formerly LeaseQuery), Rong Pan (AMD), Lori Chriscoe (Oracle), Tanya Rodriguez-Heffel (State of Kansas), Margaret Coyle (Salesforce), Holly Kempner (The Estée Lauder Companies), Tiffani Misencik (Greenway Health), Susan Hubbard (Oak Ridge National Laboratory, UT-Battelle), Abbaseh Samimi (Qualcomm), Rachael Britt-McGraw (Summit Medical Group), Lynn Tornabene (Anteriad), Maranie Brown (BlackRock), Shoma Thomas (WellSky), Srilekha Akula (Alto Pharmacy), Jennifer Leatherbarrow (Complete Care Management), Lydia Scherr (Appreciation Financial), Hilina Kebede (Edelman), Angela Foglia (Howmet Aerospace), Sarah Foss (Audacy), Penelope Merced (MidCap Financial), Kristin Begley (Capital Rx), Chandralekha Tanwar (Webonise), Priya Aswani (Microsoft), Adrianne Day (Avalara), Kathy Carter (PhotoShelter), Heather Milam (Travelport), Renata Caine (RC Insights), Kelley Mullick (Iceotope Technologies Ltd), Tendü Yoğurtçu, PhD (Precisely), Portia Rae Hemphill (Scientists for Social Progress, Inc.), Stephanie Dwight (Workato), Dana Warren (Canaan), Sandra Previde (KP IT Telehealth), Katie Eggers (KarmaCheck), Dolly Kripalani (onsemi), Brynessa Gradley (Deloitte), Christina Fung (CGI), Casee Lemons (Tetra Tech), Urvashi Sheth (Intermedia Cloud Communications), Ladan Herovi (Adobe), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-technology-for-2024/

