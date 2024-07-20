Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2024

NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2024. As consumers increasingly invest billions of dollars in wellness and fitness products and services each year, these industries continue to grow. With overall fitness, health, self-care, and wellness remaining top priorities for the public, opportunities for women to lead and innovate in these fields are expanding.

Women have made significant strides in the wellness and fitness sectors, holding as many as 50% of leadership roles in the wellness and fitness industries. One of this year's honorees, Nicole Cable, serves as Chief Experience Officer of CareMax, a Medicare Advantage organization that offers comprehensive health and wellness services for the senior population. Cable's establishment of the Office of Human Experience has significantly enhanced the company's ability to promote health equity.

We also congratulate Jill Dailey, Vice President and Head of Commercial Product at Aetna, a CVS Health Company. As a seasoned healthcare executive, Dailey leads new product development and manages commercial product strategy and portfolio management.

Finally, we honor Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association (AHA). Under Brown's leadership as CEO, the AHA has become a global authority on cardiovascular and brain health, as well as overall health and wellbeing.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness & Fitness for 2024.

Mallika Chopra (Chopra Global), Catherine Hernandez (Kaiser Permanente), Gloria Winters (YMCA of the USA (National Resource Office), Leah Howard (National Psoriasis Foundation), Shilpa Saxena (Forum Health), Miriam Ferreira (CVS Health), Aaliya Yaqub (Thrive), Katie Rickel (Acadia Healthcare), Colette Dahl (Unicity International), Jane Englebright (HCA Healthcare), Alexandra Walterspiel (Sensei), Colleen Werner (lulafit), Nicole Cable (CareMax), Ami Desai (Take Command), Brittany Shaw Izrailov (Care/of), Anna Fallieras (Optum Growth), Edith Edwards (BuzzRx), Laci Aboud (Boston Scientific), Dr. Amy Myers, MD (Midi Health), Hannah Johnson (Discover Strength), Becca Valle (Aescape), Karalynne Call (Just Ingredients), Niki Leondakis (CorePower Yoga), Tanya Becker (Physique 57), Lauren Chucko (Garner Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/18/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-wellness-and-fitness-for-2024/

