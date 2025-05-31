Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2025

NEW YORK, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2025. These exceptional women are driving progress in one of today's most vibrant and fast-evolving industries. From helping others feel stronger and more energized to promoting better rest, nutrition, confidence, and overall peace of mind, they are redefining what it means to live well. Their work reflects a deep commitment to making wellness more accessible and sustainable.

Among this year's honorees is Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association (AHA). Under Brown's leadership as CEO since 2008, the AHA has become a global authority on cardiovascular and brain health, as well as overall health and well-being. Forging powerful partnerships—and working alongside 40 million volunteers, supporters, and staff—she champions equitable health for all and is committed to innovation at the intersection of science, technology, and public health on behalf of patients everywhere.

We also acknowledge Isabel Vigil, Chief Operating Officer for ORA, a premier acupuncture and wellness sanctuary. As a member of the founding team, Vigil has been instrumental in bringing ORA's vision to life, transforming traditional Chinese medicine techniques into a modern, accessible luxury experience. Under her guidance, ORA has established itself as a premier wellness destination in New York City, offering a uniquely curated patient experience that makes healing accessible and meaningful for all.

Lastly, we recognize Yael Dornbusch, Chief Subscription Officer at Zumba Fitness, a seasoned executive with nearly two decades in the industry. Dornbusch leads the global strategy definition, marketing, and execution for subscription programs, revenue, customer acquisition, lifecycle, and retention for the largest branded fitness company in the world. She is known for her ability to align growth strategy with data-driven insights to scale both brand and business.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2025.

Beverly Malone (National League for Nursing), Kirsten Potenza (POUND), Nancy Brown (American Heart Association | American Stroke Association), Dr. Amy Myers, MD (AMMD), Debbie Rosas (Nia Technique), Sonia Puopolo (Wellness World USA), Carol Bilich (Resilient Health), Shalini Thyagaraja (Mind Space), Tana Amen (Amen Clinics), Jewel Zimmer (Juna), Aimee Raupp (The Aimee Raupp Wellness & Fertility Center), Colette Dahl (Prismora Growth), Nicole Cable (Blue Zones Health), Ami Desai (Craftable), Isabel Vigil (ORA), Karalynne Call (Just Ingredients), Tonya Adams (Cambia Health Solutions), Sheila Garrison (Hiatus Spa + Retreat), Laci Aboud (Boston Scientific), Hannah Johnson (Discover Strength), Carrie Clanton (YMCA of the Inland Northwest), Becca Valle (GROWL), Katy Wendel (CAN Community Health), Angela Robertson (Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre) and Prema Shakti (Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visithttps://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-wellness-and-fitness-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire