Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2023. These accomplished leaders have been instrumental across various sectors, many within healthcare, academia, and non-profit organizations. As Alabama continues to prosper, it has witnessed remarkable contributions from women who have played pivotal roles in shaping the state's trajectory. This year's awardees bring diverse perspectives, experiences, and approaches to problem-solving, fostering creativity and innovation within organizations. They serve as role models and sources of inspiration for other women and girls, encouraging them to pursue leadership roles and challenge traditional gender norms.

Among this year's awardees is Chandler Bibb, Chief Development Officer for Children's of Alabama, who directs development functions, implements fundraising and community development strategies, and manages affiliations with child-centered agencies, along with responsibility for Children's of Alabama's Health Information and Safety programs. Another awardee, Ashley McGrane, Vice President of Corporate Development at Encompass Health, concentrates on regional growth strategies and strategic partnerships in rehabilitation hospitals throughout 158 facilities nationwide. Also awarded is Libba Yates, Chief Administrative Officer of VIVA Health, who successfully launched the company's first Medicare Advantage plan, contributing to its growth and success in the ever-changing and challenging field of health plan management.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2023.

Chandler Bibb (Children's of Alabama), Tara Plimpton (Regions Bank), Tracey Morant Adams (Renasant Bank), Ashley McGrane (Encompass Health), Stephani Smith (Hibbett Sports), Patience Samson (Axient), Katie Mowry (Organogenesis), Louanne Giangreco (American Family Care), Jennifer Gaines (Southeast Health), Libba Yates (VIVA Health), Christy Thomas (BLOX), Tara Hickey (River Bank & Trust), Tina Shaddix (United Ability, Inc.), Melissa Horton (JESCO, INC.), Rachel Bryars (HigherEchelon, Inc.), Anastasia Wengrowski (Apprentice.io), Patricia Sims (Drake State Community and Technical College), Kathryn Bowden (Oasis Counseling for Women and Children), Hannah Smith (Be Brave for Isla ), Amanda Jordan (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Sara Giddens (Kahua), Terri Dunn (Southern Region), Stephanie LaBonte (CGI), Jennifer Smith (David Christopher's, Inc.), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/04/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-alabama-for-2023/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire