Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2024. Known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is celebrated not only for its rich history and vibrant culture but also for emerging as a dynamic technology hub in the South. The state is making significant strides by investing in innovative industries, including aerospace, healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and education. Additionally, Alabama's economy is strengthened by growing technology sectors like cybersecurity and software, along with its traditional strengths in agriculture and forestry.

Among this year's awardees is Amanda Jordan, Director of HR Technology, Global Talent Acquisition, and Onboarding for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. With over 15 years of industry expertise, Jordan supports over 60,000 team members and 11,000-plus new hires annually.

We also celebrate Jacquelyn Blakley, Executive Director of Asset Execution for NextEra Energy, Inc. A recognized leader in building diverse, top-performing teams, Blakley is responsible for the execution of a $5.5 billion portfolio of transmission projects across the United States.

Lastly, we honor Mandy Mitchell, EVP and Chief Experience Officer for Cadence Bank. During Mitchell's 25-plus-year tenure with the company, she has led teams in retail products, sales, treasury management, marketing, corporate communications, and business development.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2024.

Stephanie Bowen (CBRE), Tracey Morant Adams (Renasant Bank), Nicole Martin (PNC), Susan Waltman (Ipsos), Syreeta Duncan (River Region Generals Inc.), Melanie Eakes (Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence), Mandy Mitchell (Cadence Bank), Mechelle Wilder (ARC Realty), Rosalyn Lawson (The Ōnin Group), Tara Hickey (River Bank & Trust), Melissa Horton (JESCO, INC.), Rachel Bryars (MD Foods / Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro), Catherine Frey (Alabama Oncology Foundation), Anastasia Wengrowski (Career Break), Kimberly Ennis (KME Consulting Group LLC), Jacquelyn Blakley (NextEra Energy, Inc.), Claire Vaughn (Advent Episcopal School), Sydney Olinger (Ascension), Kyounga Cheon (University of Alabama at Birmingham), Lizzy Yates (Southern Nuclear), Amanda Jordan (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Sara Giddens (Kahua), Terri Dunn (Alabama Community College System), Stephanie LaBonte (CGI), Wendy Laminack Cash (Jacksonville State University), Katrina Dodson (The Ōnin Group), Shannon Clemons (Procore Technologies), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/18/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-alabama-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire