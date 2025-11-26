Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2025. Known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is a hidden gem for professionals and tourists alike. The state blends rich history, Southern culture, and natural beauty. Once centered around agriculture and textile production, it has evolved into a hub for innovation with thriving sectors, including aerospace, automotive manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and education. Cities across the state serve as centers for research, engineering, business development, and the maritime industry. This year's awardees exemplify the leadership and vision that continue to advance sectors across Alabama.

We honor the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of Teresa Davenport, the CEO and founder of Davenport Design & Development (D3), a learning solutions firm. Davenport's client engagements include customized leadership development programs, sales and customer service certifications, technology enablement, compliance, and workforce development. Her project portfolio includes serving as program manager and learning strategist for Columbia Sportswear Company, where she led a 75-person team to implement the largest single change management initiative in the company's history. She also designed global onboarding programs for American Express Global and Voya Financial.

We also recognize the career of Jennifer (JD) Buckner, the Director of Strategic Growth Programs at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, where she oversees business development initiatives within the Defense & Rocket Support Services division. Since joining Kratos in 2020, Buckner has significantly contributed to the company's growth by securing multimillion-dollar contracts and demonstrating exceptional leadership in strategy and capture management. Her track record includes over a decade of experience in the aerospace and defense sectors, with notable stints at industry giants Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

Finally, we congratulate seasoned executive Melanie Eakes, the Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence, the global leader in digital reality solutions. Eakes is the division's highest-ranking woman executive and is responsible for all industry solutions activities, including product development, customer support, quality assurance, and product management. She was instrumental in the development of Intergraph PDS, which became a global market leader in 3D plant design and has been selected by owner operators and EPC firms worldwide since its release in 1986.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alabama for 2025.

Dawn Bulgarella (UAB Health System), Tracey Morant Adams (Renasant Bank), Stephanie Bowen (CBRE), La'shonda King (PNC), Deb Walock (PDW), Tara Plimpton (Regions Bank), Rebecca Siers (STERIS), Mechelle Wilder (ARC Realty), Melanie Eakes (Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence), Angela Jarrett (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama), Amy Allen (Baptist Health System), Melissa Horton (JESCO, INC.), Amanda Ross (FORTIS Colleges and Institutes), Catherine Frey (Alabama Oncology Foundation), Michelle Murrill (Southern View Media), Teresa Davenport (Davenport Design & Development), Denita Bearden (The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District), Claire Vaughn (Advent Episcopal School), Judith Wackenhut (AbbVie), Sara Giddens (Kahua), Jennifer Buckner (Kratos Defense and Security Solutions), Jocelyn Wright (University of North Alabama), Shannon Clemons (Procore Technologies), Sophie Martin (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama), M'Kayl Lewis (Pack Health) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-alabama-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire