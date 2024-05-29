Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Alaska for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alaska for 2024

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alaska for 2024. Several industries have driven Alaska's economy for decades, including agriculture, fishing, timber, oil, and tourism. These continue to be major factors in the state's economy. However, some of the top employers in the state come from industries like health, finance, telecommunications, transportation, and retail.

No matter the sector, The Last Frontier needs capable, ambitious leaders to continue moving the state forward.

We honor the experience and ambition of Jennifer Opsut, the Chief Executive Officer of HCA Healthcare. With over 20 years as a healthcare and hospital executive, Opsut has expertise in patient and employee safety, hospital culture, growth, and engagement.

In the telecommunications field, we celebrate the career of Maureen Moore. As the Chief Customer Experience Officer for GCI Communication Corp., Alaska's largest telecommunications provider, Moore has an undisputed history of exceptional delivering financial results.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Jennifer Tungul, the Vice President of Alaska Operations for Matson, a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Tungul is highly skilled in logistics, transportation, and operations management, with extensive experience in the marine industry.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alaska for 2024.

Jennifer Opsut (HCA Healthcare), Serene Perkins (Providence), Chelsea Wilde (US Foods), Cinderella Tollefsen (Alaska Health Services, LLC), Stephanie Ness (Andy's Ace Hardware), Kate Slyker (GCI General Communication), Valerie Davidson (Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium), Molly Cornish (Catholic Social Services), Nadja Kookesh (Goldbelt), Jennifer Tungul (Matson), Memry Dahl (University of Alaska), Katherine Carlton (Chugach Alaska), Lisa Booth (Alyeska Pipeline Service Company), Kimberley Strong (Bering Straits Native), Krystal Nelson (Bering Straits Native), Stacey Matteson (Umialik Insurance Company), Michelle Maddox (Alaska Railroad), Jennifer Mitchell (Cook Inlet Tribal Council), Erin Harrington (Alaska Venture Fund), Toni Riley (Anchorage School District), Josie Wilson (Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority), Berit Alcorn (Alyeska Vascular Surgery), Katrina Tysinger (PBC), Meg Allison Zaletel (Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness), Kaila Pfister (Alaska Children's Trust), Sue Mauger (Cook Inletkeeper), and many others.

