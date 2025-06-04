Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Alaska for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alaska for 2025

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alaska for 2025. Known as The Last Frontier, Alaska has vast natural beauty and economic diversity. Though it is the largest state by area, it is among the least populous, making the contributions of its leaders even more impactful. The oil and gas industry is the cornerstone of its economy, along with top sectors like tourism, timber, mining, and agriculture.

Among this year's honorees is Jennifer Grawey, Head of Business Development at Faye Travel Insurance. Since joining Faye in 2024, Grawey has played a pivotal role in bringing the company's modern, tech-forward approach to a wider network of advisors and distribution partners. She is known for her thoughtful leadership, passion for partnership, and ability to navigate a landscape of both legacy systems and next-gen innovation with ease.

We also honor Erica Steeves, Director of Nursing for the Alaska Psychiatric Institute (API), the state's only public psychiatric hospital. Steeves is a dedicated registered nurse and certified professional in healthcare quality with over 22 years of inpatient healthcare experience. She oversees nursing operations and leads quality and performance improvement efforts across the hospital. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in the transformational leadership style, motivating teams through vision, collaboration, and empowerment.

Lastly, we congratulate Briana Walters, Director of the Office of Management and Budget at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF). With over 20 years of experience in financial roles at both the University of Alaska System Office and UAF, Walters brings deep expertise in fiscal accountability, compliance, and strategic financial planning. She focuses on long-range budget planning and development activities, ensuring alignment with UAF's strategic goals and operational priorities.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Alaska for 2025.

Cinderella Tollefsen (Alaska Health Services), Jennifer Opsut (HCA Healthcare), Marilyn Romano (Alaska Airlines), Jennifer Grawey (Faye), Janelle Vanasse (Alaska Pacific University), Jennifer Tungul (Matson), Shelley Cordova (Arctic Slope Regional Corporation), Sarah Brown (Marsh & McLennan Agency), Stephanie Spencer (Bristol Bay Area Health), Kimberley Strong (Bering Straits Native), Colleen Dushkin (Cook Inlet Housing Authority), Stacey Matteson (Umialik Insurance Company), Jessie Lavoie (YWCA Alaska), Cecily Sheats (Creekside Surgery Center), Rachelle Freeze (Providence), Erica Steeves (Alaska Psychiatric Institute), Toni Riley (Anchorage School District), Briana Walters (University of Alaska Fairbanks), Ahmbra Austin (University of Alaska Anchorage), Berit Alcorn (Alyeska Vascular Surgery), Toni Deboer (GCI General Communication), Meg Zaletel (Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness), Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer (Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium), Lucia Del Rio (GCI General Communication), Jennifer Anderson (Aleut Environmental Remediation LLC), Rachael Swalling (Alaska Women's Health), Lisa Nelson (Spruce Root) and Toni Finnigan (Advancia), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-alaska-for-2025/

