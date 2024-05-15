Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2024

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2024. Home to the Grand Canyon, one of the seven wonders of the world, Arizona is a top bucket list destination, but the state's diversified economy thrives on so much more than tourism dollars. Other prominent industries include healthcare, bioscience, technology, defense, manufacturing, education, hospitality, and financial services.

Proficient, skillful women leaders serve in high-level roles in all these industries and more in the Grand Canyon State.

This year's honorees feature an innovative leader in the financial services sector, Tiffany Johnson. An award-winning executive who has worked with the world's top embedded finance and consumer-facing payment programs, Johnson was recruited as Chief Product Officer for NMI, a global payments enablement platform, in 2023.

An industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, honoree Barbara Whye is the Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity for Apple, ensuring DEI efforts are prioritized at the leading global technology company that employs over 150,000 people worldwide.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Nadya Bliss, an experienced leader of science and technology organizations with over two decades in the defense, security, and higher education sectors. Bliss serves as the Executive Director of the Global Security Initiative for Arizona State University, where she oversees and solves complex security challenges for one of the nation's most innovative universities.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2024.

Yvonne Bilshausen (AECOM), Barbara Whye (Apple), Ann Boomsma (MEB Management Services), Alexandra Loye (Cushman & Wakefield), Nadya Bliss (Arizona State University), Evelyn Bassett (Elastic), Roselin Romney (Houzz), Kathleen Schnier (Colorado Technical University), Elena Volfson (Meadows Behavioral Healthcare), Kandis Michnal (Cardone Ventures), Adaliz Gimenez (Bell Bank), Michelle Acosta (HDR), Debra Larson (FranklinCovey), Tasha Aubey (bluCognition), Caroline Stockdale (First Solar), Sandra Searle (Esperança), Catherine Pearson (SpringBoard Healthcare), Tiffany Johnson (NMI), Tiffany Fisher (GCON), Beth Brady (Solari), Cassandra Gholston (PartnerTap), Ning Duong (Credit Union West), Elise King (United Pet Care), Sadhna Bokhiria (KIRIA Research), Laurie Lapat-Polasko (Matrix New World Engineering), Diana Parafiniuk (E-Therapy), Ami Mendez (Avista Senior Living), Jennifer Caraway (The Joy Bus), Karen Cappello (Karen Cappello LLC), Liz Martin-Malikian (The Cosanti Foundation), Christine Gilo (MOGEL), Billie Tarascio (Modern Law), Jamie Ciocchetti (DeLex Realty), Felecia Rotellini (Freelance), Stephanie Waldrop (Employee Benefits International), Lisa Rehurek (The RFP Success Company), Dana O'Rourke (OurPharma LLC), Jacqueline Adams (Banner Health), Michelle Donati (AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah), Amy Steele (Desert Financial Credit Union), Jamie Winterton (Boston Fusion), Ashley Cole (PrePass), Lisa Levy (Lcubed Consulting), Katherine Ricker (Arizona State University), Christina Eades (Calibrated Benefits Group), Christine Johnson (Kasa Living Inc.), Ellie Paget (HomeSlice Stays), Mary Lyn Hammer (Champion Empowerment Institute), Robin Bramman (Molecular Testing Labs), Rana Mortensen (NEXA Mortgage), and Jill Gossett (Catholic Education Arizona).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/13/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-arizona-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

