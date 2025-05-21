Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2025

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2025. These awardees reflect the depth and diversity of leadership shaping the state's key sectors—from advanced manufacturing and aerospace to biosciences, clean energy, and higher education. Arizona's rapid population growth and strategic location have attracted major investments and driven economic transformation. These women are not only helping their organizations adapt to change but are setting the direction, expanding opportunity, and strengthening the foundations of civic and commercial life across the state.

Among this year's awardees is Sandra Searle, Chief Development Officer of Advance. Searle is recognized as a leader in the nonprofit and fundraising arenas. With a 25-year track record of conducting successful annual, capital, and comprehensive campaigns, her leadership has helped raise more than $50 million at some of the area's most well-known organizations.

We also honor Alexandra Loye, an Executive Managing Director in Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets and Life Sciences groups. With more than 13 years of experience, Loye is a respected commercial real estate broker and authority with a distinguished skill set, specializing in healthcare and life sciences. She has completed more than 500 sales and lease transactions valued at over $1.2 billion during her career.

Finally, we congratulate Ann Boomsma, Senior Vice President of Operations for MEB Management Services. Boomsma is responsible for more than 40 assets valued at $2.5 billion, and oversees the management of the MEB new business development team, which grew revenues by more than 20% in 2021 and 25% in 2022.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2025.

Ann Boomsma (MEB Management Services), Alexandra Loye (Cushman & Wakefield), Becky Armendariz (Banner Health), Elena Volfson (Meadows Behavioral Healthcare), Tasha Aubey (bluCognition), Sandra Searle (Advance), Caroline Stockdale (First Solar), Catherine Pearson (Fastaff Travel Nursing), Tiffany Johnson (NMI), Tiffany Fisher (GCON), Sheila Bale (Cushman & Wakefield), Gillian Core (360Learning), Ning Duong (Credit Union West), Mary Nollenberger (ORION Investment Real Estate), Sadhna Bokhiria (KIRIA Research), Kristen Hillenbrand (Western Alliance Bank), Deedee Myers (DDJ Myers), Jennifer Caraway (The Joy Bus), Jennifer Schielke (Summit Group Solutions), Billie Tarascio (Modern Law), Ami Mendez (Avista Senior Living), Doris Savron (University of Phoenix), Lisa Rehurek (The RFP Success Company), Jamie Winterton (Boston Fusion Corp.), Dana O'Rourke (OurPharma LLC), Deepa Walia (American Express), Serene Vivadelli (Vizient), Ashley Cole (PrePass), Lisa Levy (Lcubed Consulting), Lourdes Rodriguez (Sundt Construction), Nikki Stark (TalentBridge), Gladys Diva Brown (Yuma International Airport), Mary Lyn Hammer (Champion Empowerment Institute), Robin Bramman (Molecular Testing Labs), Rana Mortensen (NEXA Mortgage) and Jill Gossett (Catholic Education Arizona), and many others.

