Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Arkansas for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to present The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arkansas for 2023. From the Hot Springs National Park to the unique Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas features a rich geography characterized by scenic beauty and natural wonders. The state's diverse landscape contributes significantly to the dynamism of its economy. Aside from traditional industries such as agriculture, technology, and healthcare, the commerce sector thrives with major headquarters and corporations located in Arkansas, including notable names like Walmart, Tyson Foods, and Dillard's.

This year's leaders are spearheading organizations in areas including supply chain, operational efficiency, and shaping consumer experiences. Their considerable impact plays a crucial role in the growth, resilience, and sustainability of the state's business landscape.

Among this year's awardees, Sherece West, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, stands out for her unwavering commitment to uplifting marginalized groups and eradicating poverty. Under her leadership, the Foundation has undergone significant reinvention and achieved tremendous growth in the past decade. Another recipient, Amy Fore, serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Mercy Clinic Fort Smith, leading part of one of the top 20 highly integrated healthcare systems recognized nationwide. Additionally, as the Chief Wellness Officer of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Linda Worley has been honored with numerous awards and recognitions for her outstanding contributions to leadership, psychiatric education, and overall professional achievement.

Megan Timberlake (Procter & Gamble), Tanya Silvio (Gap), Amy Tu (Tyson Foods), Linda Worley (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences), Mary Ward (Acxiom), Marie Findlay (Acosta Group), Shannon Letts (Big Lots Stores), Lisa Bridgers (VMLY&R), Amy Carrasquillo (Dillards), Sherece West-Scantlebury, PhD (Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation), Cassie Bell (NAPA Auto Parts), Danna Caldwell (Friendship Community Care), Karomy Kimbel (Kimbel Mechanical), Susan Steelman (Univ. of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Library), Katie Redmond (Simmons Foods), Jennifer Milwee (RWS Group), Michelle Hurst (FORVIS), Jamie Pafford-Gresham (Pafford Medical Services), Trenda Ray (UAMS), Megan Marie Bolinder, PhD (NorthWest Arkansas Community College), Crystal Gates (North Little Rock Public Library System), Kathleen Myers (Arkansas Tech University), Stacey Harral (Merrill Lynch), Sarah Smith (Independent Living Services), Nicole Mendoza Shoblom (Addium), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/12/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-arkansas-for-2023/

