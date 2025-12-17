Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Arkansas for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arkansas for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arkansas for 2025. Arkansas' economy draws from long-established strengths in agriculture—its largest industry, contributing roughly $16 billion annually and making the state a top producer of rice, cotton, and poultry. The economy is also shaped by the presence of six Fortune 500 headquarters, including Walmart, the world's largest company by revenue. The region's growth has reshaped how organizations operate across the state, requiring leaders who can address the needs of both expanding metropolitan areas and the many rural communities they serve. This year's honorees work in roles that influence those systems, strengthening the services and institutions Arkansas residents rely on.

This year, we honor Jamie Pafford-Gresham, President and CEO of Pafford Medical Services, one of the largest privately family-owned ambulance services in the country and a 56-year-old provider of emergency medical care. Pafford-Gresham oversees operations across the company's five-state service area, ensuring high-quality care for more than 100 communities and safeguarding the organization's financial stability. She actively evaluates growth opportunities and advocates on Capitol Hill for EMS providers at both the state and national levels. Her central focus is supporting Rural EMS and strengthening the healthcare safety net in small communities, including leading successful efforts to improve reimbursement programs for ambulance services.

We also celebrate Kim Strickland, Chief Financial Officer at Thaden School, an independent school committed to providing a balanced and challenging education that prepares students for college and encourages purposeful, responsible citizenship. Strickland oversees the school's financial strategy and operations, ensuring long-term sustainability and supporting access for a wide range of families. Her work aligns Thaden's financial model with its commitments to equity and community impact, strengthening the school's ability to deliver its mission.

Lastly, we recognize Judy Werthauser, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for Walmart U.S. With a 30-year career in people and retail, Werthauser has helped organizations strengthen their talent strategies and build environments where employees can succeed. At Walmart, she leads people programs that support more than 1.6 million associates across stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and campus offices, building capabilities and equipping leaders to help individuals and teams reach their potential.

Marlene Creighton (Kraft Heinz), Judy Werthauser (Walmart), Joni Stephenson (Baptist Health), Meghan Smith (Conagra Brands), LaTricia Hill-Chandler (The Dadden Group), Kim Strickland (Thaden School), Dana Silaski (Stephens Inc.), Sherece West (Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation), Tammie S. Davis (Simmons Bank), Danna Caldwell (Friendship Community Care), Amanda Cash (Rotech Healthcare), Karomy Kimbel (Kimbel Mechanical), Michele Tyler (Twin Rivers Foods), Shawna Bedingfield (JJ's GrillJ), Cindy Hobson (Cadence Bank), Nicole Foote (Sam's Club Kellanova Company), Whitney Burgess Scales (mhp.si), Christy Beagle (Lennar Mortgage), Toni Summers (RGP), Jamie Gresham (Pafford Medical Services), Faith Elliott (Amfuel), Nicole Frey (Arkansas State University System Foundation), Nina Castaldi (Simmons Bank), Kalena Jones (Baptist Health), Gina Moran (HCJ CPAs & Advisors), Jennifer Ring (Hyland's), Mary Hester-Clifton (University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), Terri Pendergraft (Baxter Regional Medical Center), Jordon Triplett (Soapbox Influence and Retail Media), Sheryl Edwards (Southern Arkansas University), Crystal Lougin (Baptist Health Fort Smith & Van Buren), and many others.

