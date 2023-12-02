Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Arlington for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arlington for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arlington for 2023. Arlington County, situated in the Commonwealth of Virginia, boasts a diverse and robust economy featuring a variety of professional service firms, including law, consulting, and financial services for both the public and private sectors. The county is renowned for hosting the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense. With a strategic location, modern infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment, Arlington has become a hub for technology and prosperity. As part of the Washington Metropolitan Area, this year's distinguished awardees contribute to significant government operations such as the US Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Air Force. They also hold key positions at renowned companies including Amazon, Nestle, Google, and Adobe, among others. These women leaders in Arlington navigate a multifaceted and dynamic business environment, where success is defined by innovation, collaboration, and adaptability.

This year's list of accomplished women leaders showcases notable individuals including Kristin Saboe, Head of Employee Voice at Google, who is not only an Industrial-Organizational Psychologist, Army veteran, strategist, and author but also received recognition for national leadership from the President George W. Bush Institute in 2019. Another noteworthy awardee, Keisha Taylor Starr, serves as Executive Chief Marketing Officer, leveraging extensive experience from media giants like WarnerMedia. In her role, she led award-winning teams across entertainment (TNT/TBS) and news (CNN) networks. Additionally, Maricar Sweet holds the position of Deputy Chief of Staff at the US Department of State, where she provides department-wide leadership in acquisitions management and grants management services.

Kristin Saboe, PhD (Google), Breanna Bock-Nielsen (US Department of Homeland Security), Leah Wolfeld, PhD (Citi), Molly Fogarty (NestlI), Valerie Groneman (Adobe), Jennifer Chick (Hilton), Sylvia Burns (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), Elizabeth Taylor (Regions Bank), Christiane Groth (Gartner), Sandra Hodgkinson (Leonardo DRS), Jennifer Kirkhoff (ICF), Chaise Schmidt (Colliers), Patricia Cogswell (Guidehouse), Stephanie Aaronson (George Mason University), Stacey Fontenot (Cvent), Kindra Halvorson (TechnoServe), Dr. Rebecca Keiser (National Science Foundation), Jen Sovada (SandboxAQ), Dr. Annie Kammerer (US Department of the Army), Marti Powers (Boeing Defense Space & Security), Stephanie Wiggins (PGIM), Tiffany Duffy (CSX), Elaine Turville (Accenture Federal Services), Kezia Charles (WTW), Jessica Parker (MITRE), Leah Hoffman (Fors Marsh Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/11/29/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-arlington-for-2023/

