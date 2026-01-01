Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Arlington for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arlington for 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arlington for 2025. Arlington occupies a unique position at the center of federal government activity, national defense, and a dense network of technology, consulting, and professional services organizations. Leaders in the region often operate at the intersection of public policy and private enterprise, where decisions are shaped by regulation, national priorities, and operational complexity. This year's honorees reflect that environment, leading organizations and initiatives that support critical systems and institutions connected to the nation's capital.

Among this year's honorees is Elaine Turville, Strategy & Consulting Lead for Accenture Federal Services. Elaine leads multidisciplinary teams delivering strategic and operational solutions across federal agencies, including social services and the Department of Agriculture. With over 25 years at Accenture, she has served as a Diamond Client Account Lead and advanced human-centered strategies across the public sector. Elaine is also a champion of community engagement in Northern Virginia.

Also celebrated is Izella Mitchell Dornell, Vice President and Executive Partner with Gartner Executive Programs. Dornell partners with federal, state, local, and tribal technology leaders to unlock transformative solutions for mission-critical priorities. She previously served as deputy CIO at the U.S. Department of Commerce and held progressive leadership roles at NASA, including overseeing Human Spaceflight programs and the transition of the Space Shuttle's multi-billion-dollar infrastructure. Dornell also leads Gartner's Women CIO community, advocating for leadership and equity among technology executives.

Lastly, we celebrate Kristin Saboe, Head of Employee Voice at Google and adjunct professor at Georgetown University, who is recognized for her work in talent strategy, employee listening, and workforce engagement. An Army veteran and industrial-organizational psychologist, she has shaped programs for veterans, military spouses, and underrepresented populations, focusing on evidence-based HR practices, leadership, and organizational culture. Kristin is also the author of "Military Veterans Employment: A Guide for the Data-Driven Leader" and a fellow of the Society for Military Psychology.

Niki Allen (Boeing), S. Cole Funderburke (Office of the Secretary of the Navy), Megan Doern (Deloitte Consulting), Aastha Verma (US Department of Homeland Security), Molly Fogarty (Nestlé Zone North America), Kate Kelley (United States Space Force), Cathy Lewis (Fairfax County Government), Leslie Anderson (MITRE), Dr. Shonna Waters (Fractional Insights), Dr. Kristin Saboe (Google), Laura Mason (Amtrak), Lisa Anastasi (Boys & Girls Clubs of America), Gloria Osardu (Yahoo), Meaghan Sparkman (Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages), Patricia Cogswell (Guidehouse), Sandra Hodgkinson (Leonardo DRS), Jessica Weeks (U.S. Customs and Border Protection), Izella Dornell (Gartner), Olivia Peterson (Amazon Web Services), Sarah Washabaugh (Humana), Erin Sindelar (SOME (So Others Might Eat), Megan Carr (Solventum), Rachel Harmston (Cyera), Jessie Thompson (Washington Capitals), Susannah Kiehl (Lynch Consultants), and many others.

