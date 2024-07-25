Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2024

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2024. Atlanta stands as the eleventh largest in the United States and ranks among the top 25 economies globally, coming in at number 22. Several prominent industries are at the forefront of the city's economic prosperity, including technology, research, financial services, film and television, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation. Known as the "Hollywood of the South," Atlanta is rapidly gaining prominence and recognition, driven by the remarkable women leaders at the helm of this transformation.

This year, we honor the contributions of Stacey Young Rivers, a Warner Bros. Discovery executive. As Head of People Growth and Enterprise Skills Strategy for all employees globally at Warner Bros., Rivers combines her experience in entertainment, technology, and human resources to create impactful solutions in corporate learning and education.

Additionally, we highlight Smita Srivastava, Senior Director of Global People and Culture Capabilities at The Coca-Cola Company. With over a decade of experience in human capital strategy, transformation, and the future of work, Srivastava transforms business by placing people at the center of her work.

We further acknowledge the accomplishments of Delta Air Lines executive, Maya Dukes. As the Managing Director of Global Brand Strategy, Creative, and Social Media, Dukes focuses on empathetic storytelling while building diverse, industry-leading teams.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2024.

Deisha Barnett (UPS), Maurene Adams (International Salon, LLC), Christina Shim (IBM), Shirley Strachan (Microsoft), Melinda Little (Comcast), Theresa Spralling (The Spralling Group, LLC.), Victoria Jones (ABM Industries), June Kim (UHY Consulting), Jennifer Fann-Tucker (Aon), Varsha Bidarakoppa (Booz Allen Hamilton), Dr. Stacey Young Rivers (Warner Bros. Discovery), Christina Carswell (ICE), Sheraline Barthelmy (Cox Enterprises), Kate Pulio-Deighton (FTI Consulting), Yaarit Silverstone (Accenture), Whitney McDowell-Robinson (Brenau University), Tiffany Woods (National Wildlife Federation), Maisha Riddlesprigger (Overtime Elite), Kali Franklin (On Location), Teresa Ostapower (Diebold Nixdorf), Kelly Jamieson (InVeris Training Solutions, Inc.), Laura Livers (Intouch Insight), Chesley Gaddis (Intrepid), Brooke Grant (Intrepid), Dee Ann Turner (Dee Ann Turner & Associates), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/23/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-atlanta-for-2024/

