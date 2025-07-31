Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2025

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2025. As the capital and largest city in Georgia, Atlanta is a dynamic center of progress and culture, known for its iconic landmarks, diverse communities, and global reach. With major contributions to industries like technology, finance, film, healthcare, aerospace, and logistics, the city continues to lead as a powerhouse for business, research, and innovation.

The women selected for this year's recognition exemplify excellence across these sectors, including Rebecca Parsons, the Chief Technology Officer of Thoughtworks. Parsons is responsible for driving the company's technology strategy and growing its reputation for technical excellence. Over the years, she has worked in various industries, including heavy equipment manufacturing, government research, semiconductors, computer manufacturing, and academia. She is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the industry, particularly in increasing the number of women in coding and STEM.

We also honor Kashmira Date, the Senior Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs (Adult Immunization and Pipeline Vaccines) at Pfizer. Date is a physician, epidemiologist, and global health leader with over 20 years of experience and leadership in the public and private sectors with clinical development/medical/scientific affairs in infectious diseases, vaccines, epidemiology, real-world evidence, pandemic preparedness, emergency response, global health security, women's health, and health equity. She is responsible for the medical/scientific strategy, evidence generation, and scientific engagements related to adult immunization and pipeline respiratory vaccine assets.

Lastly, we recognize the career of Kelly Rolader, the Global Vice President of Revenue Growth and Development, Data Science, and Brand Protection for BIC. Rolader leads the Global Center of Excellence and is responsible for driving the execution of BIC's growth strategy as well as developing its Data Science and Analytics capability. She is also responsible for partnering with the Commercial Leadership Team and cross-functional partners to drive profitable growth for BIC and its customers.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Atlanta for 2025.

Dr. Shruti Singal, MD, MBA (Optum), Shannon Longino (Truist), Colleen Ridenhour (Feed the Children), Angelene Bonner (Flagstar Bank), Jennifer Fann-Tucker (Lucent Health), Windy Nicholson (Salesforce), Tenee Hawkins (GCI Health), Laura Livers (Intouch Insight), Kelly Read (M3), Varsha Bidarakoppa (Booz Allen Hamilton), Maranie Brown (BlackRock), Aiyisha Adams (Osaic), Savita Shankar (Fiserv), Kelly Rolader (BIC), Maisha Riddlesprigger (Outdoor Recess), Kashmira Date (Pfizer), LaShaun Solomon (Pyramid Consulting), Dorren Schmitt (Allen Media Group), Yaarit Silverstone (Accenture), Nakia McCall (Stride Inc.), Che Watkins (Braven), Suneeta Mishra (Equifax), Lacey Murrah (Cox Automotive, Inc.), Kali Franklin (Phoenix Suns), Kattrina Richardson (Cardinal Health), Dee Ann Turner (Dee Ann Turner & Associates), Jenny Yeend (22squared), Rita Parker (Access), Tauhira Ali (National Electrical Contractors Association), June Kim (UHY Consulting), Tami Asheroff (Arclin) and Crystal Meyers (Thought Logic Consulting), and many others.

