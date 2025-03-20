Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Austin for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Austin for 2025

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Austin for 2025. As the capital of Texas, Austin is known for its rich history, fascinating museums, and outdoor adventures. Dubbed the Live Music Capital of the World, the city boasts an incredible entertainment and live music scene, drawing creative and innovative minds alike. Beyond its cultural appeal, Austin has established itself as a major center for technology, media, finance, advanced manufacturing, science, and education.

Among this year's honorees is Patty Roze, Vice President of Sales for the Public Sector who focuses on state, local, and education markets for Verizon Business Group, part of Verizon Communications. In this role, Roze leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state and local government agencies and education clients. She and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio.

We also celebrate the career of Erica Stall Wiggins, Director of Marketing and Communications at George P. Johnson, the world's largest experiential marketing agency. Wiggins manages and develops internal and external marketing and communications for offices across North America. She is also responsible for developing thought leadership opportunities and relationships, managing award submissions, and acting as a brand ambassador and steward.

Finally, we congratulate Andrea Dempsey, the Head of Global Strategic Programs for Amazon Entertainment. Dempsey is responsible for developing and executing the global strategy to create new programs and enhance existing initiatives. She informs the organization's global strategic direction by providing guidance to leadership, ensuring that programs align with the needs of the company's diverse employee population.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Austin for 2025.

Denise Grodé (Cirrus Logic), Lisa Chen (ToursByLocals), Carolyn Connolly (Austin PBS), Michelle Odajima (Health & Safety), April Downing (Elsewhere Partners), Lisa Hendrickson (S&P Global), Carmen Amara (Yelp), Allison Ellsworth (Poppi), Brittany Amador (Left Field Labs), Lisa Box (Identity Digital Inc.), Susan Grant Palombo (Robert W Baird), Jodie King (Jodie King Media), Ashleigh Raymond (Amazon Web Services), Anne Detraglia (Sabre Corporation), Lycia Fernandes (CSG), Merrill Davis (Texas 2036), Patty Roze (Verizon), Tara Sims (IBM Consulting), Carol Dunnigan (Flash), Jennifer Sinski (Giant Noise), Kim Eckert (Kyndryl), Helen Rankin (Swagup), Brooke Harlander (St. John Properties), Jolene Weinstein (PorchLight Real Estate Group), Madison Morris (MODUS Real Estate), Lisa Larson (Amplify Credit Union), Trupti Dalal (HP), Vikki Ku (Salesforce), Chelsea Weaver (Verizon), Megan Imbert (NinjaOne), Samantha Hargus (Indeed.com), Tammy Gorman (Teradata), Mei Liu (Spaulding Ridge), Swati Nigam (American Friends of HelpAge India), Tiffany Garcia (CBIZ), Toya Cirica Bell (Bazaarvoice), Lauryn Spence (BigCommerce), Mya Kelly (Texas Society of Human Resource Management), Mariana Echeverri (Howdy.com), Kimberly Lasseter (Google Cloud), Erica Wiggins (George P. Johnson Experience Marketing), Ashlee Workman (Personiv), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-austin-for-2025/

