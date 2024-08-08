Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Leaders of Baltimore for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Baltimore for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Baltimore for 2024. As the most populous city in the state of Maryland, Baltimore's diverse economy is led by talented, skilled leaders in a variety of forward-thinking, innovative sectors. Major industries in Charm City include finance, education, healthcare, science, business services IT, manufacturing, and construction. Government positions are also a primary employer in Baltimore.

Among this year's honorees, we honor business leader Martine Balthazar, a Senior Human Resources Business Partner at Molson Coors Beverage Company. Balthazar leads an organization of 90 employees who support improving payroll and workforce administration processes for 30,000 employees across the United States and Mexico.

A leader in one of Baltimore's largest employers, the Johns Hopkins University System, Jennifer Adams is the Director of International Teaching and Global Leadership and an Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins, America's first research university. With an eye toward the future, Adams' research investigates how climate change shapes children's learning in diverse contexts.

Finally, we recognize the career of Louritha Green, the Branch Chief for the Office of International Affairs of US Customs and Border Protection, a part of the Department of Homeland Security. A certified trade advisor, international commercial arbitrator, and border security expert, Green has 25 years of experience with Asia-Pacific and European cultures, law, and policy and 20 years of expertise in trade and security law.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Baltimore for 2024.

Charisse Hughes (Kellanova), Louritha Green (US Customs and Border Protection), Jennifer Adams (The Johns Hopkins University), Divya Srikumaran (Johns Hopkins Medicine), Megan Bailey (Labcorp), Melissa Helicke (Johns Hopkins Medicine), Lenora Henry (American Red Cross), Rebecca Altman (University of Maryland Medical System), Nancy Haines (Allegis Group), Delphine Kocher (Constellium), Tabata Gomez (McCormick & Co.), Whitney Boles (Constellation), Trishana Bowden (George Mason University), Dr. Renique Kersh (University of Maryland Baltimore County), Jana Gold (Alvarez & Marsal), Phyllis Keys (Morgan State University), Angela Celestin (CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield), Nicole Petroski (Mercy Medical Center Baltimore MD), Mary Crystal (FWD Insurance), Terri Bracciale (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty), Jessica Silwick (ABET), Erin McCarthy (Brookfield Properties), Amber Scurti (CoreLife Healthcare), Maryann Jones (Garrison Forest School), Joni Rutter (National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/06/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-baltimore-for-2024/

